Buccaneers Bring Back 1,000-Yard, 20-TD Running Back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving another chance to a standout running back from training camp.

“Bucs are signing rookie running back Barika Kpeenu to their practice squad after a workout this morning,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Kpeenu was with the team at the end of training camp. Rushed for 1,005 yards and 20 TDs at North Dakota State last season.”

One former North Dakota State star is already on the roster: offensive lineman Cody Mauch.

Kpeenu’s 20 touchdowns in 2025 were the most by a North Dakota State running back since 2014. Tampa Bay waived him in its final roster cuts on August 29.

Play

“NDSU RB Barika Kpeenu had a breakout 2025 season, earning First Team All-MVFC honors,” FCS/NAIA reporter Bryan Gauvin wrote on his official X account in January. “The West Fargo native rushed for 1,005 yards and 20 TDs, while adding 20 receptions for 247 yards and a score through the air.”

Kpeenu won two FCS national championships at North Dakota State and spent rookie minicamp with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Buccaneers for training camp.

Barika Kpeenu Projected as Priority Free Agent

Kpeenu, 5-foot-9 and 213 pounds, scored 31 touchdowns over his final 3 college seasons and saw his offensive output increase each year — including at least 500 yards of total offense each season.

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein had Kpeenu projected as a priority free agent in his pre-draft evaluation.

“Kpeenu leans on physicality and yards after contact over elusiveness, burst or speed,” Zierlein wrote. “His 28 bench-press reps at his pro day speak to the natural power he carries. It shows in the way he’s able to deny tacklers through force and keep his legs moving, especially near the goal line. He’s a linear runner lacking ideal bend, acceleration and top-end speed, so most of his yardage as a pro would be gained between the tackles. Kpeenu will likely need to prove himself on special teams to compete for a roster spot in camp.”

Bucs Lead RB Having Incredible Comeback Season

One Buccaneers running back is in the midst of an incredible comeback season.

Third-year star Bucky Irving has carried the offense at times in 2026 after missing 7 games with injury in 2025 and rushing for over 1,000 yards as a rookie in 2024.

In 2025, Irving rushed for 588 yards and 1 touchdown in 10 games, averaging 3.4 yards per carry. Through 7 games in 2026, Irving has 558 rushing yards and 4 touchdowns, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.