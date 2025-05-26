Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Predicted to Land Huge New Deal

Mike Evans’ NFL career will one day take him to Canton, Ohio.

But until then, Tampa, Fla., is unquestionably home for the future Hall of Famer.

As Evans enters the final year of his current contract, it’s widely expected that he will remain a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers until he’s ready to call it a career.

With the start of training camp just around the corner, one NFL writer listed Evans among his top candidates to sign an extension.

“Evans has been a staple atop the Buccaneers receiver depth chart dating back to when he entered the league in 2014, and the veteran is entering the final year of his current contract,” Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports noted. “Despite that lack of long-term security, it would be pretty remarkable to see Evans playing anywhere other than Tampa.

“The 31-year-old continues to be among the best boundary receivers in the NFL and has registered 11 straight seasons of 1,000 yards.”

Evans’ Consistency is Nearly Unmatched

Evans is in rarefied air as one of the NFL’s most consistent receivers. He surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for 11th time in 11 seasons in 2024-25, tying Jerry Rice’s NFL record for most consecutive seasons reaching that threshold.

Evans, who finished with 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns on 74 catches, now ranks 24th in all-time receiving yards with 12,684.

While his current deal pays him an average of $20.5 million annually, the 31-year-old Evans is due for another payday that will conceivably take him through the remainder of his legendary career.

Despite a hamstring injury that cost him three games, Evans remained Baker Mayfield’s most reliable target last season. Evans had at least 85 yards in five regular-season games, then hauled in seven catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in an NFC wild card loss to Washington.

He was named an NFC Pro Bowler for second consecutive season and sixth time since 2016.

Receiver Contracts are Skyrocketing

Receiver contracts are booming. This offseason alone, Ja’Marr Chase, D.K. Metcalf and Tee Higgins combined to sign deals with more than $400 million dollars.

Considering his age and where he’s at in his career, Evans is unlikely to command top dollar in his next deal. However, he is due for a noticeable bump. According to Spotrac, Evans’ current average salary ranks just 20th in the NFL.

Coming off their fourth straight NFC South title, the Buccaneers have invested significant resources at receiver this offseason. They re-signed Chris Godwin to a three-year, $66 million deal with $44 million guaranteed in March, then spent their first-round pick (No. 19) on former Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka.

It may be only a matter of time before Evans is next.