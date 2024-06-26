Buccaneers’ 1st-Round Pick Lands on NFL Offensive All-Rookie Team

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have laid a foundation for their offensive line for the next decade with their 2024 first-round pick in Duke’s Graham Barton.

They could begin to see results right away, with Barton already slotted to be a Day 1 starter at center, with NFL.com’s Chad Reuter placing Barton on his preseason NFL Offensive All-Rookie Team.

The Buccaneers selected Barton at No. 26 overall.

“The Buccaneers landed the best center in the draft, a much-needed addition for a team that wants to win a fourth straight NFC South title and make a deeper playoff run this time around,” Reuter wrote. “Barton can play any spot on the offensive line despite his average length. Also, he possesses the intelligence to handle calling protections and making adjustments in the middle of the line. There are many accolades in his future, including a spot on the 2024 All-Rookie Team.”

If Barton does begin to produce dividends for the Buccaneers right away, he very well could be the difference in another division title or another playoff run.

“(Barton) is such an impressive player,” The Athletic’s Nate Tice said on The Bill Simmons Podcast on May 2. “And everyone is saying he’s going to move to center but I don’t know if that’s necessarily what’s going to happen because he’s so talented and he could definitely play center, but he could play multiple positions.”

Buccaneers Could Have Dynamic Duo on OL

The Buccaneers drafted a generational offensive tackle in 2020 when they selected Tristan Wirfs with the No. 13 overall pick in the first round — and it was Wirfs who was the first to greet Barton when he showed up at Tampa Bay’s facilities following the NFL draft in April.

Wirfs was a key component on Tampa Bay’s Super Bowl-winning team as a rookie and in four NFL seasons has been a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL All-Pro.

One thing Wirfs hasn’t had on the offensive line since Pro Bowler Ali Marpet retired following the 2021 season is another elite player next to him. Barton could very well be that player.

Barton was the key component of a draft class for the Buccaneers that received an “A” grade from PFF’s Trevor Sikkema. Barton started 39 consecutive games at Duke at center and left offensive tackle. He was a two-time All-ACC selection in 2022 and 2023 and earned Associated Press All-American honors in 2023.

Barton, 6-foot-5 and 313 pounds, is also young — he turns 22 in June.

NFL Experts Say Barton Has ‘All-Pro Upside’

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. had high praise for the Buccaneers after taking Barton.

“Graham Barton is my top-ranked center,” Kiper Jr. wrote, “and he’ll immediately help a run game that ranked 32nd in yards per attempt (3.4) last season. While he played left tackle at Duke, he has All-Pro upside at the pivot.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler singled out Tampa Bay bringing Barton in as well — despite not feeling the same about the rest of the Buccaneers’ draft class.

“Though I have mixed feelings about Tampa’s overall haul, the Buccaneers hit a home run with Barton, who should be the immediate starter at left guard,” Brugler wrote. “Aside from locking down a starting role, his value will be felt in his versatility, which will help Tampa get its best five linemen on the field — even if injuries happen.”