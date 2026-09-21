Buccaneers Get Jalen McMillan Injury Update After Limited Return vs Browns

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still searching for their first win of the 2026 season after falling 23-19 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The defeat dropped Tampa Bay to 0-2 and extended a difficult opening stretch for Todd Bowles’ team.

The Buccaneers had several individual contributions despite the loss. Baker Mayfield connected with Emeka Egbuka for a touchdown, while Chase McLaughlin made four field goals. On defense, rookie David Walker recorded the first sack of his NFL career, giving Tampa Bay another young player to monitor as the season develops.

Jalen McMillan also returned to the field after missing the season opener with a knee injury. The Buccaneers now turn their attention to the Minnesota Vikings and another opportunity to get their season moving.

Todd Bowles Reveals Jalen McMillan’s Workload Plan After Week 2

McMillan’s return was handled carefully in his first game of the season.

Fox Sports’ Greg Auman reported that Bowles said the third-year wide receiver is healthy but has not completely recovered from his knee injury.

“He’s healthy, and he’s not all the way there yet, but he’s close to getting there,” Bowles said.

The Buccaneers rotated McMillan into the game against Cleveland to help him get back into the rhythm of playing.

He finished with nine offensive snaps and did not record a catch or target.

McMillan had missed Tampa Bay’s Week 1 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals while recovering from the knee injury he suffered early in training camp.

He returned to practice fully during the week before the Browns game and was active for the first time in 2026.

The limited workload was part of Tampa Bay’s approach to his return.

Bowles indicated that the team wanted to involve McMillan without immediately returning him to his regular role.

The Buccaneers have reason to expect more from McMillan once he reaches full health. He recorded 49 receptions for 639 yards and eight touchdowns during his first two NFL seasons.

His presence also gives Mayfield another established option alongside Godwin and Egbuka.

Tampa Bay’s passing attack produced 182 yards against Cleveland, with Egbuka catching Mayfield’s lone touchdown pass.

Bowles made it clear that McMillan’s role should increase once he is fully healthy.

“When he’s fully healthy, he would have a bigger role than what he had yesterday,” Bowles said. “Absolutely.”

Buccaneers Rookie David Walker Makes Impact in Loss to Browns

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While McMillan’s return was managed on offense, Tampa Bay also saw an encouraging development from its young defensive group.

Walker recorded the first sack of his NFL career against Deshaun Watson.

The second-year outside linebacker, who missed his rookie season after being placed on injured reserve, showed the quickness Tampa Bay wanted from him.

Bowles praised Walker’s performance and pointed specifically to his ability to get off the ball.

“He showed some juice off the ball,” Bowles said.

“It’s very good for him turning the corner. So, he’s got to continue to develop, and he’ll get more time.”

Walker finished the game with his first career sack, giving Tampa Bay another pass-rush contributor as the team evaluates its defensive rotation.

His emergence comes as first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. continues to adjust to the NFL.

Bain did not record a sack against Cleveland, while Bowles said after reviewing the game that Tampa Bay’s pass rush had improved from Week 1.

The Buccaneers also received a sack from A’Shawn Robinson, while rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter led the team in tackles for the second straight week.

Tampa Bay now prepares for Minnesota with McMillan working toward a larger offensive role and Walker looking for additional opportunities on defense.