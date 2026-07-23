Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receive Positive 2026 Outlook Despite Criticism, Mike Evans Departure

The 2026 National Football League season is right around the corner. For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, training camp begins on July 28 (rookies on July 27), and perhaps the most notable thing when camp begins will be wide receiver Mike Evans not being a part of the fold for the first time in 12 years.

Despite adding players like Alex Anzalone and Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay lost some long-time production with players like Lavonte David retiring and Jamel Dean/Rachaad White walking out the door via NFL free agency.

With the wide receiver corps taking a hit with the loss of Evans, there has been some criticism about this Buccaneers team and whether their offense will be able to make the big play when counted on, and just how stout the defense will be, as it was a troublesome area last season. Another large reason for some of the criticism is due to the Bucs’ major collapse at the end of last season, which resulted in missing the NFL playoffs.

However, despite all of those contingent storylines, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still favorites to win the NFC South, in what is one of the most competitive divisions in football.

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Per DraftKings, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Still Favorites to Win the NFC South

On Thursday afternoon, DraftKings Sportsbook revealed its divisional odds ahead of the 2026 season, and the Buccaneers (+165) are still the favorites to win the NFL South.

Here’s the full list of odds for the NFC South:

When you look at that odds graphic, perhaps the biggest thing that stands out regarding the NFC South is its clearly believed to be the least predictable in the NFL, which shouldn’t surprise anyone after last season’s madness.

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Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2026 NFL Schedule

Here is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2026 NFL schedule in full.

The Buccaneers’ preseason begins on August 14 against the New York Jets.

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