‘Sky’s the Limit’ for Former Bucs Starter on AFC’s No. 1 Defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have cut bait on Logan Hall just a moment too soon.

The Buccaneers used a 2nd-round pick (No. 33 overall) on Hall in the 2022 NFL Draft but watched him leave in free agency this offseason for a rather modest 2-year, $13.75 million contract to join the NFL’s No. 1 defense on the Houston Texans.

Despite Hall, 6-foot-6 and 283 pounds, rarely showing he could be a competent NFL defender in 4 seasons with the Buccaneers, the Texans seem to believe he could become a star in their scheme.

“Logan Hall, some three-tech, things like that, and I think a different body type, but even bigger than (Texans defensive lineman) Denico Autry,” Texans assistant defensive line coach Frank Okam told NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. “But he can swing out and go out and tackle. He’s a guy that you look at as a versatile piece that you can move inside and outside, and you can kind of create matchups based on what each offensive line we have for that week, where he can be best used. So, a guy with his kind of experience, his skill set, excited to get a chance to work with him in a training camp, I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think he has a chance to have some of the best years of his career.”

Not Everyone Optimistic About Logan Hall

While the Texans are excited about Hall’s prospects, he’s done little to show that he will live up to his contract, which included $9 million in guaranteed money.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Hall on his list of the NFL’s “Biggest Busts” headed into the 2026 season.