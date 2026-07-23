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‘Sky’s the Limit’ for Former Bucs Starter on AFC’s No. 1 Defense

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Logan Hall
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Logan Hall.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have cut bait on Logan Hall just a moment too soon.

The Buccaneers used a 2nd-round pick (No. 33 overall) on Hall in the 2022 NFL Draft but watched him leave in free agency this offseason for a rather modest 2-year, $13.75 million contract to join the NFL’s No. 1 defense on the Houston Texans.

Despite Hall, 6-foot-6 and 283 pounds, rarely showing he could be a competent NFL defender in 4 seasons with the Buccaneers, the Texans seem to believe he could become a star in their scheme.

“Logan Hall, some three-tech, things like that, and I think a different body type, but even bigger than (Texans defensive lineman) Denico Autry,” Texans assistant defensive line coach Frank Okam told NFL reporter Aaron Wilson. “But he can swing out and go out and tackle. He’s a guy that you look at as a versatile piece that you can move inside and outside, and you can kind of create matchups based on what each offensive line we have for that week, where he can be best used. So, a guy with his kind of experience, his skill set, excited to get a chance to work with him in a training camp, I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think he has a chance to have some of the best years of his career.”

Not Everyone Optimistic About Logan Hall

While the Texans are excited about Hall’s prospects, he’s done little to show that he will live up to his contract, which included $9 million in guaranteed money.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put Hall on his list of the NFL’s “Biggest Busts” headed into the 2026 season.

“The Houston Texans have a loaded defensive unit on all three levels,” Moton wrote on July 10. “So, newcomers without a strong resume could struggle to earn playing time. Logan Hall falls into that category. After logging 28 tackles (six for loss), 10 pressures and 5.5 sacks in 2024, Hall followed up with 39 tackles (two for loss), 10 pressures and 1.5 sacks last season. The Texans signed him to a two-year, $13.8 million deal. Houston selected defensive tackle Kayden McDonald in the second round of this year’s draft. Behind Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai, and with a high-upside rookie in the second unit, Hall could play fewer than 51 percent of the defensive snaps in a season for the first time since his 2022 rookie campaign.”

Opportunities Plenty During Time in Tampa Bay

There was no point in the last 3 years in which the Buccaneers didn’t absolutely give Hall every chance they could to succeed, not to mention there wasn’t a point in the last 3 years where they haven’t been absolutely desperate to add anything resembling a consistent pass rusher.
Hall was healthy the entire time, too. He played in 66 out of a possible 68 regular-season games over the last 4 seasons, including 4 playoff games over his first 3 seasons. He also made 39 starts, including a career-high 16 starts in 2025.
“Logan Hall has the same versatility Denico Autry had in being able to rush inside and out,” Texans Reporter Jonathan M. Alexander wrote on X. “This is solid get.”
“Hall had a combined 54 pressures & 8 sacks over the last 2 seasons in Tampa while being only 25 years old,” Sleeper HQ’s Texans Jacob wrote on his official X account.
“Texans add DT/DE #90 Logan Hall to the DL!” Texans superfan Big Ounce wrote on X. “He returns to Houston where he played college ball. He has 10 career sacks in his young career. Excited to watch him eat on that Texans DL.”

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

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‘Sky’s the Limit’ for Former Bucs Starter on AFC’s No. 1 Defense

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