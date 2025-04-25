Buccaneers Trending Toward Double-Dip on Defense After WR Pick: Report

After locking up wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are unlikely to touch offense again until Saturday—if at all. The Bucs’ brass made it clear Thursday night that defense is the team’s primary focus for Day 2.

“Cornerback and linebacker are the top needs heading into Friday,” writes Evan Winter of A to Z Sports. “Don’t expect a curveball after the Egbuka pick. This team still has real holes to fill on the other side of the ball.”

Despite the shortage of edge rushers in the league, general manager Jason Licht virtually ruled out adding another one.

“I’ll be honest with you, our depth at edge rusher gives me comfort,” Licht said. “I’m not saying that we won’t address that, but I like [our depth]… I think Yaya [Diaby] is going to have a huge year… I don’t think it’s as dire as people make it out to be.”

So, where do the Bucs go at picks No. 53 and 84? Winter selects two names that meet all the requirements for Todd Bowles’ defense.

At No. 53, California cornerback Nohl Williams is a prototypical Bowles pick—rangy, aggressive, and flat-out productive. Williams led the FBS with seven interceptions in 2024 and logged 14 total across a five-year career. He’s versatile in both man and zone, brings special teams value, and has the size to start outside on Day 1. “Williams is a ball hawk who fits the mold of what Bowles wants—playmakers who take the ball away,” Winter writes.

With pick No. 84, the Bucs could find another defensive building block in Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. A former safety turned MIKE linebacker, Bassa brings modern versatility and leadership qualities after handling green dot duties for the Ducks. He’s still a bit raw in spots, but with Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis, and Anthony Walker in the room, he’d have the right vets to learn from.

“He won’t be LVD,” Winter cautions, “but he could be the next tone-setter in the middle.”