Buccaneers Make Shocking First Round Pick With 24-TD WR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went against type in the first round of the NFL draft, and they may have found a key piece to their offense’s future in the process with Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka at the No. 19 overall pick.

“That’s a little bit of a surprise,” ESPN’s NFL draft host Mike Greenberg said. “But a terrific player.”

“I call him a professional receiver,” ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. said. ” … that workmanlike, that professional approach.”

Most mock drafts had the Buccaneers projected to take an edge rusher in the first round — arguably their greatest position of need — but instead they added another offensive weapon for 2-time Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Egbuka, who can play both in the slot and outside, now gets the opportunity to start alongside future Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans and Pro Bowler Chris Godwin.

It’s the first time the Buccaneers have taken a wide receiver in the first round since Evans at No. 7 overall out of Texas A&M in the 2014 NFL draft. In 2024, Evans tied Jerry Rice’s NFL record with his 11th consecutive season with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Egbuka had 2 seasons of at least 1,000 receiving yards at Ohio State in 4 seasons and is in line for a 4-year, $18.1 million rookie contract with a $9.8 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

Egbuka Closed College Career With CFP National Title

Egbuka, 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds, was a dominant player from the moment he stepped on campus and finished his career as a 4-time All-Big Ten selection — once at return specialist and 3 times at wide receiver.

As a senior in 2024, Egbuka led the Big Ten in receptions (81) and receiving touchdowns (10) while recording his second 1,000-yard receiving season on the way to winning a College Football Playoff national championship. He finished his career as Ohio State’s career leader in receptions (205), second in career receiving yards (2,868) and eighth in receiving touchdowns (24).

“Fluid athlete with good size and quality ball skills who works primarily from the slot,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. ” … Egbuka projects as an early starter at slot for teams running heavy amounts of three-wideout sets.”

Buckeyes Earned Label as ‘Wide Receiver U’

Few colleges have one specific position group that’s been so consistently sought after as Ohio State and its wide receivers, where current true freshman Jeremiah Smith already projects as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL draft and likely would have been the No. 1 pick in 2025 if he were eligible.

Never has that been more evident than recently. Ohio State has had at least one wide receiver drafted in the first round in each of the last 4 drafts, including 2 selected in 2022, when the New York Jets selected Garrett Wilson at No. 10 overall and the New Orleans Saints selected Chris Olave at No. 11 overall.

The Buccaneers could very well have 4 legitimate wide receiver options in 2025, with Evans, Godwin, Egbuka and Jalen McMillan, a 2024 third round pick who scored 7 of his 8 touchdowns as a rookie over the final 5 games of the regular season.