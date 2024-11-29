Buccaneers Rookie RB Called One of ‘Biggest Steals’ in 2024 NFL Draft

One of the biggest reasons the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still in the hunt for a fifth consecutive NFC playoff berth has been a player who most fans would have forgiven if he’d used 2024 as a “learning” year or took time to adjust to the pro game.

Tampa Bay rookie running back Bucky Irving had no such plans, and his stellar play has landed him on the list of the “Biggest Steals” in the 2024 NFL draft by The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond.

The Buccaneers selected Irving in the fourth round (No. 125 overall) out of Oregon after he earned All-Pac-12 honors in 2023.

“Irving is a definite steal as a fourth-round pick and as the sixth running back taken,” Diamond wrote. “He quickly moved into a role of splitting time and carries with Rachaad White in the Bucs’ backfield. Irving leads all rookie backs with 831 combined yards (579 rushing yards to rank second among rookies and 252 yards on 32 catches). He has scored five touchdowns to help the Bucs remain in contention for the NFC South title or a wild card spot.”

The Buccaneers are currently in ninth place in the NFC playoff standings with a 5-6 record headed into a Week 13 road game against the Carolina Panthers. Tampa Bay currently has a 56 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Irving Helped Revitalize Bucs’ Ground Game

Tampa Bay had the worst rushing attack in the NFL in 2023 — something they’ve ostensibly fixed in 2024 as they’re No. 7 in the NFL in rushing offense headed into Week 13 with the 3-headed monster of Irving, White and Sean Tucker.

That’s a massive, positive change no matter how you look at it — or who is carrying the ball. Another amazing thing about the Buccaneers’ rushing attack is that they’re doing it at a bargain price.

In total, the Buccaneers’ 3-man group of running backs is making a total of $3.7 million in 2024 with Irving ($1.5 million), White ($1.1 million) and Tucker ($915,000).

Of the 3 running backs, only Irving is signed past 2025 and White could end up being a valuable trade asset in the offseason if the Buccaneers decide Irving should be the featured back in 2025.

Irving Added Dynamic Dimension to Offense

Irving was a third-round pick who, like White, starred in college at a Pac-12 school — White at Arizona State and Irving at Oregon. In an interesting twist, Irving had 1,593 yards of total offense in 2023, which was almost exactly White’s total. Irving also scored 13 touchdowns.

Irving’s size — 5-foot-9 and 192 pounds — and 4.55-second 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine may have caused his draft stock to drop somewhat.

“We thought (Irving) might go a little bit earlier,” Tampa Bay Director of Player Personnel Mike Biehl said. “… We thought maybe he would be a second-day pick, but he falls to the third day. I think even talking to him, when Jason (Licht) called him, he had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder, thinking he should have gone earlier. We kind of like that. He’s just another right kind of character guy that we’ve been targeting. He fits that mold.”