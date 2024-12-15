Buccaneers Get Encouraging Injury News on Star Rookie RB

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving.

Even as a rookie, it’s hard to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a complete offense without running back Bucky Irving.

Irving, a fourth round pick out of Oregon, has been a revelation in Tampa Bay’s offense in 2024 and the Buccaneers got encouraging injury news ahead of their crucial Week 15 road game against the Los Angeles Chargers, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting Irving would play after battling back and hip injuries all week.

From ESPN: “Irving is listed as questionable with back and hip injuries …Irving was limited to four carries last week after being listed as questionable and missed practice this week. The Bucs’ top rusher, Irving has 735 yards on 137 carries this season.”

That wasn’t the only good news Tampa Bay got ahead of their game against the Chargers, with Schefter also reporting veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard would also play despite a foot injury.

The Buccaneers are currently 7-6 and in first place in the NFC South Division and on a 3-game winning streak.

Unnecessary Risk Led to Irving’s Injury

Irving went down with a hip injury in a Week 13 game against the Carolina Panthers while inexplicably returning a kickoff — an inexplicable use of the team’s leading rusher by head coach Todd Bowles. It wasn’t the first time Bowles’ decision-making has come into question in that regard.

In a Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, leading wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a gruesome, season-ending injury when he dislocated his ankle late in a blowout loss.

Irving’s injury in Week 13, although not as severe as Godwin’s, still left football pundits wondering why any NFL team would have such a valuable player risk injury returning kickoffs.

Irving went on to rush for 152 yards and 1 touchdown on 25 carries to go with 3 receptions for 33 yards in the 26-23 overtime win over the Panthers.

“Bucky Irving should’ve no longer been returning kickoffs,” wrote the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud on his official X account. “He’s their top RB. He shouldn’t be near special teams. RB1 doesn’t play special teams.”

Irving in Line for PFWAA All-Rookie Honors

It’s hard to envision a world in which Irving doesn’t bring home postseason honors when it comes to the PFWAA All-Rookie Team.

On November 29, Irving made the list of the “Biggest Steals” in the 2024 NFL draft by The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond.

The Buccaneers selected Irving in the fourth round (No. 125 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft out of Oregon after he earned All-Pac-12 honors in 2023.

“Irving is a definite steal as a fourth-round pick and as the sixth running back taken,” Diamond wrote. “He quickly moved into a role of splitting time and carries with Rachaad White in the Bucs’ backfield. Irving leads all rookie backs with 831 combined yards (579 rushing yards to rank second among rookies and 252 yards on 32 catches). He has scored five touchdowns to help the Bucs remain in contention for the NFC South title or a wild card spot.”

Tampa Bay had the worst rushing attack in the NFL in 2023 — something they’ve ostensibly fixed in 2024 and are now seventh in the NFL in rushing offense (138.3 yards) headed into Week 15.