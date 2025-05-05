Bucs CB Named as a Cut Candidate Ahead of 2025 NFL Season

If you want to get a feel for what direction an organization could be heading regarding upcoming roster moves ahead of an upcoming NFL season, then the first place you should take a closer look is what direction a team went in the NFL Draft.

Could the Tampa Bay Buccaneers decision to add a pair of cornerbacks on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft mean the end is near for one long-time starter for the Bucs’ secondary?

Jamel Dean Named as Potential Cut Candidate By Pro Football Network

The rumors surrounding a potential trade or release of Jamel Dean have been consistent this offseason, but those rumors could turn into reality after the Bucs added a pair of cornerbacks on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Bucs’ selection of Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish has Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network identifying Dean as a potential cut candidate ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Xie wrote, “PFSN highlighted Jamel Dean as a potential trade candidate in other articles this offseason. That speculation could be cranked up after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent both of their Day 2 picks on cornerbacks, bringing in Benjamin Morrison in the second round and Jacob Parrish in the third.”

Dean has been a mainstay of Todd Bowles’ defense since their Super Bowl run back in 2020, but has produced just one interception and 11 passes defensed over the last two seasons combined.

Additionally, Dean has never played a full slate games over his six seasons in the NFL — which came back to the bite the Buccaneers on multiple occasions over the 2024 campaign.

Xie added, “Parrish profiles as a slot corner and shouldn’t directly overlap with Dean. However, Morrison was a Round 1 talent who fell due to injury concerns, which included a hip procedure that shortened his 2024 campaign with Notre Dame. However, the early indication is that Morrison shouldn’t have any limitations this offseason, giving him an opportunity to win one of the two starting perimeter cornerback spots along with Dean and Zyon McCollum.”

The health of Morrison certainly could play a pivotal role on a final decision being made regarding Dean’s future with the team in 2025, but Jason Licht spending a second round pick on the Notre Dame product certainly suggests they believe he is capable of fully recovering from hip surgery.

What Financial Impact Would Parting Ways with Jamel Dean Have in 2025?

Perhaps the most influential factor of this move would be how much money the Bucs could save by moving on from Dean.

Xie mentioned was the potential financial impact of this move by writing, “Dean’s injury history likely played a factor in some of Tampa’s draft choices. In six NFL seasons, Dean has missed multiple games every year. That included a career-low 12 games in 2024. He has two years left on his contract, which would give an acquiring team some control. If the Bucs were to move Dean after June 1, they’d save $12.9 million in cap space this year while taking on $2.3 million in dead money from 2025 through 2027.”

Tampa Bay kicked the can down the road consistently during the Tom Brady years to maximize their championship window, but have managed to navigate the murky financial waters over the last few years while still dominating the NFC South.

However, the ability to retain players like Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Lavonte David could come at the expense of player like Dean.

A Dean release or trade doesn’t feel imminent at this exact moment in time, but it is certainly worth monitoring over the next few months ahead of training camp.