Injury Prone First Round Pick Makes Bold Statement on Future With Buccaneers

When Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey has been on the field through his first 2 seasons, there’s ample evidence he’s already among the best at what he does in the entire NFL.

The key for Kancey is actually being on the field, which is something he hasn’t shown he can do consistently since he was selected in the first round (No. 19 overall) out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 2023 NFL draft.

In 2024, Kancey led the Buccaneers with 7.5 sacks despite missing 5 games due to a calf injury, with 6.5 sacks over the final 9 games of the regular season.

Kancey, who has missed 8 games over his first 2 seasons, made a bold declaration about what he thinks a healthy future with the Buccaneers might look like for him during a conversation with reporters and in a story by Buccaneers.com’s Brianna Dix.

“I think you would be looking at the (NFL) sack leader,” Kancey said.

Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024. Kancey has 11.5 sacks through his first 2 seasons.

In the last 20 years, only one interior defensive lineman has led the NFL in sacks, with former Los Angeles Rams star and fellow Pitt product Aaron Donald’s 20.5 sacks in 2017.

Kancey’s Injury Issues Might be Tied to Offseason Preparation

One day ahead of the Buccaneers’ 2024 season opener against the Washington Commanders, the team announced on one of its official X accounts he was being downgraded from questionable to out. In 2023, Kancey played in the season opener against the Minnesota Vikings then missed the next 3 games with a calf injury.

After the Buccaneers drafted him in 2023, Kancey signed a 4-year, $14.49 million contract and was dominant at times during his rookie season — the times when he was healthy.

“Kancey also missed some time last year with a calf injury but registered 4.0 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback hits in 14 regular-season games,” ESPN’s Jenna Laine wrote after he was ruled out for the 2024 opener. “His 33 quarterback pressures were second most on the team. In two postseason games, Kancey recorded 1.5 sacks, 2 tackles for a loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 pass defended and 4 tackles.”

Kancey left the impression on the reporters he spoke with that making changes to his offseason training program might be the key to him becoming an elite NFL defensive lineman.

“It was more so me making sure that I am ready when the beginning of the season comes and not missing those five games that I did the first two seasons,” Kancey told Dix. “Really, just making sure that I am doing everything to not miss those games but also help the team to dominate at a high level.”

Kancey and Vea Could Be NFL’s Elite Interior DL Combo

When Kancey is paired with 2-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea on the interior defensive line, there’s little offensive lines can do to stop them. It’s not far-fetched to see them having the same impact as Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis have made on the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Vea was second on the Buccaneers with 7.0 sacks in 16 games in 2024 and is widely thought of as one of the toughest interior defensive line matchups in the NFL.