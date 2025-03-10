Hi, Subscriber

Chris Godwin Agrees to New Three-Year Deal to Stay with the Bucs

Chris Godwin
Getty
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Entering the 2025 NFL offseason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had two members of their 2020 Super Bowl championship roster who were set to become free agents.

The deal with Lavonte David got done last week and, according to reports, Chris Godwin’s deal got nearly immediately when the negotiating windows opened on Monday afternoon.

Breaking: Chris Godwin Agrees to Three-Year Deal to Stay with Bucs

With the chaotic pace of the NFL free agency negotiating window opening on Monday at noon, the Buccaneers managed to make the biggest splashes of the first hour of free agency when ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X that Godwin is set to return to the Bucs for the 2025 NFL season.

Schefter wrote on X, “ESPN sources: Tampa Bay is re-signing free-agent WR Chris Godwin to a three-year contract in which two are fully guaranteed.”

Godwin’s 2024 campaign was off to an outstanding start with 50 receptions for 576 yards and five scores in just seven games played before missing the rest of the season with a lower leg injury.

Godwin’s production through the first eight years of his NFL career has been consistently strong with four seasons with 80+ receptions and 1,000+ yards receiving in his healthier campaigns.

Godwin was regularly identified as one of the best receivers on the open market entering this offseason. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport report, Godwin’s deal is over three years and is worth up to $66 million with $44 million being guaranteed at signing.

This move to secure Godwin under contract for the next three seasons should make the wide receiver position a big strength of the roster for the foreseeable future.

Bucs Continue to be Aggressive at the Start of NFL Free Agency

The Godwin news came less than a half hour from another post from Schefter on X regarding a free agent move from the Bucs that read, “Haason Reddick has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal for $14 million, including $12 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers. The deal was negotiated by Drew Rosenhaus.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed to add some pass-rushing juice at the defensive end position this offseason. General manager Jason Licht clearly made the edge position a big priority this offseason by signing Haason Reddick within the first half hour of the negotiating period opening.

Reddick had a terrible season with the New York Jets in 2024. Much of which can be attributed to his contract squabble with his new team after being traded in the offseason from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prior to the 2024 NFL season, Reddick rattled off four straight years with 11+ sacks over his time with the Eagles, Carolina Panthers, and Arizona Cardinals.

YaYa Diaby was the team’s best edge rusher last season and produced just 4.5 sacks over his 17 games played. Reddick joining Diaby, Vita Vea, and Calijah Kancey could help elevate this front four unit into one of the more dynamic units in the league — if Reddick returns to his 2023 form.

The Bucs got great news when Lavonte David decided to return for his 14th year with the team earlier this month, and also managed to keep the starting five offensive line group together by re-signing guard Ben Bredeson to a three-year deal.

Tampa Bay may have some moves on the horizon, but are quickly running a little short on cash with these four signings to start the offseason.

Derek Tate covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for Heavy.com from 2022 to 2023. His bylines include Pro Football Network, The Athletic, Dr. Roto, Fantasy Focused and NewsNet. More about Derek Tate

