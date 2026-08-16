Two ‘Banged Up’ Buccaneers Losing Ground in Roster Battles

Two notable players missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ preseason opening win against the New York Jets. The team was without linebacker Christian Rozeboom and cornerback Josh Hayes. Head coach Todd Bowles categorized their status as ‘banged up‘ and did not provide a timeline for their return.

Still, these are two players competing for jobs, whether it be on the field or on the roster. So, missing this valuable time in the preseason is critical.

Two Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Training Camp Battles Are Banged Up

Rozeboom signed a one-year deal in free agency this offseason after starting in 15 games for the Carolina Panthers in 2025. He is expected to be in the starting competition this year as well.

However, Rozeboom was one of three Buccaneers linebackers in the four-man competition who did not play in the preseason opener.

Alex Anzalone was held out because it looks like he is a locked-in starter. He signed a two-year, $17M deal in free agency while Rozeboom signed a one-year, $1.25M deal, showing the difference in how the Bucs view these two.

The Bucs also sat SirVocea Dennis, who has been getting first-team work. Dennis started for the Bucs throughout the 2025 season and has been in the Bowles defense his entire career. The Bucs know what they have in him, and he had little to prove.

Josiah Trotter played because he is a rookie who has a lot to prove. However, all remarks around the second-round pick are positive. After a strong showing in the preseason opener, he is now pushing the top two for work.

Rozeboom does not have the respect that Anzalone does, and the experience that Dennis does, to afford to sit a preseason game and not slip in the depth chart. It is clear that he is fourth of the four options with two preseason games to play.

Josh Hayes Misses Crucial Preseason Time

Hayes is a 2023 sixth-round talent who has been with the Bucs for the last three years. Still, he has just 294 snaps on defense in three seasons, and his role on special teams is what is keeping him on the team. It might not cost him a roster spot, but the preseason is the only chance Hayes gets to show he belongs on defense.

Beyond that, two of the big winners of the preseason opener were Ayden Garnes and Pepe Williams. Garnes is a rookie UDFA, and Williams was just signed this offseason. Both were brought in to push Hayes, and both are doing just that.

Those two are behind Zyon McCollum, Jacob Parrish, and Benjamin Morrison already. So, if the Bucs decide to keep six cornerbacks, they are set. That is not a sure thing, though.

Hayes has the special teams value on his side, but if the other two can do just as much and provide more upside, there could be issues. Bowles did not make it sound like Hayes and Rozeboom will miss significant time. They cannot afford to, though, as they are being pushed down the roster.