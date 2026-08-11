Several Buccaneers Put on Notice by First Depth Chart

The first depth chart of the year is always deemed unofficial, and it always changes rapidly after the preseason. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released their depth chart, and there is plenty to dissect, as roster battles start to come into focus before the preseason begins.

The depth chart highlights questions, battles, and things to follow as the preseason ramps up.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Release First Depth Chart

Starting at the quarterback position, one battle to follow should be the third quarterback. Connor Bazelak is currently listed as the number three. However, he will be competing with rookie UDFA Jalon Daniels for the spot.

Receiver is another position to watch. Right now, David Sills is listed with the second team, and Kameron Johnson is a third-team player. However, Johnson is listed as first-team on punt and kick returns. So, while Sills might be a better fit as the backup X, Johnson is third in the slot line; but he still might have a better chance of making the team.

At tight end, the team has Ko Kieft slotted into the number three spot. Devin Culp has been unable to make up ground on him.

The offensive line is mainly set as well. However, rookie fourth-round pick Billy Schrauth is listed with the third team. That is not going to allow him to make the roster. At some point, he is going to need to jump up the depth chart. Considering the draft investment they have in him, the assumption is he will.

Dan Feeney is the name on the chopping block once Schrauth is ready.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Have Position Battles on Defense to Enter 2026 Season

On the defensive front, one of the first things that stands out is Rueben Bain listed as a starter. It was going to happen eventually; however, teams like to make rookies wait until the preseason to earn the spot. The Bucs have already seen enough from their rookie.

Al-Quadin Muhammad, who started across from Aidan Hutchinson on the Detroit Lions last year, is now the backup. It is worth noting that Anthony Nelson is the other backup, ahead of David Walker.

Walker and Chris Braswell are on the third line, meaning they are still pushing to make the team.

Along the interior, it is A’Shawn Robinson listed as a starter over Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Elijah Roberts, and DeMonte Capehart. All four are expected to be in the mix to make the team. Nunez-Roches is another free agent addition, Capehart is a rookie draft pick, and Roberts is the returning player entering year two.

At linebacker, SirVocea Dennis is listed as a starter despite most projecting him as the fourth man in the rotation and a potential trade chip. Perhaps the team will start him in the preseason to pick up interest.

Free agent Christian Rozeboom and rookie Josiah Trotter are the two backups right now.

The last notable thing is rookie Keionte Scott being listed as a cornerback and not a safety. This could open room for an extra safety to make the roster and make things tight in the cornerback room.