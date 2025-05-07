The ‘Sleeper’ Has Awakened: Bucs Praised for Finding First Round Talent in Third Round CB

When it came to the 2025 NFL draft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles wanted to send a clear message — cornerback play needs to improve.

After the Buccaneers selected 2 cornerbacks on Day 2 of the draft who both had been given first round grades by different draft services, that message got delivered loud and clear. Tampa Bay took Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison in the second round (No. 53 overall) and Kansas State’s Jacob Parrish in the third round (No. 84 overall) with consecutive picks.

It was the first time the Buccaneers drafted players at the same position with consecutive picks since the 2019 NFL draft, when they drafted cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting in the second round (No. 39 overall) and cornerback Jamel Dean in the third round (No. 94 overall).

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler praised the Buccaneers for taking Parrish.

“Third-round corner Jacob Parrish can be considered a winning pick for Tampa,” Fowler wrote on May 7. “I talked to a few teams predraft that listed him as a sleeper for the end of the first or early second, though some obviously thought that was too rich … Head coach Todd Bowles wanted better depth (at cornerback) coming out of last year.”

Parrish’s Draft Stock Continued to Climb

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg has Kansas State cornerback Jacob Parrish listed as his top “sleeper” pick leading into the draft. In the last 2 seasons, Parrish had 5 interceptions and 21 pass deflections along with 90 tackles.

At the NFL scouting combine, Parrish was an inch taller than scouts thought, at 5-foot-10, and ran the fourth-fastest time among cornerbacks with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash. Parrish was a 2-time All-Big 12 pick for the Wildcats over 3 seasons, including 24 consecutive starts to close out his career.

Parrish came to Kansas State at 170 pounds and put on 21 pounds of solid muscle over 3 seasons. NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected him as a second round pick.

“Two-year starter with ball skills and athleticism for inside/outside versatility,” Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluaton. “Parrish glides around the field powered by quick feet and smooth hips. He can stay tight to underneath routes from press man and plays with poise and timing when the throw goes deep … He needs more seasoning but has the athletic tools and ball skills to compete for a role as a CB2/3.”

Bucs May Have Locked Down CB Position for Decade

There’s a chance the Buccaneers may have solidified their cornerbacks for the next decade with Morrison and Parrish as well as possibly having an up-and-coming star in Zyon McCollum already in the mix.

It also means Dean might be expendable. He still has 2 seasons left on the 4-year, $52 million contract extension he signed in March 2023, and has already been the subject of trade rumors. He’s missed 9 games over the last 2 seasons and only had 1 interception in that time after recording 7 interceptions in the previous 4 seasons.

“(Dean) was frequently burned in coverage in 2023 and was not a No. 1-caliber corner last year,” Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon wrote. “He isn’t much of a playmaker, either (three interceptions total in the last three seasons), and he’s simply not living up to a four-year, $52 million contract.”