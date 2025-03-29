Hi, Subscriber

Buccaneers’ ‘Frequently Burned’ $52 Million CB Called Out For Contract

  • 12 Shares
  • Updated
Jamel Dean
Getty
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean.

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave cornerback Jamel Dean a 4-year, $52 million contract extension in March 2023, they had plenty of results to point to that showed  the former third round pick deserved that kind of money.

In his first 4 seasons, Dean won a Super Bowl and had 7 interceptions and 41 pass deflections. That included at least one interception each season and a franchise rookie record of 17 pass deflections in 2019.

It’s been tough sledding since then. In the last 2 seasons, Dean has just one interception, 11 pass deflections and has missed 9 games due to injuries. Those numbers landed him on Bleacher Report’s list of the “Most Overpaid Players” in the NFL.

“The six-year veteran was frequently burned in coverage in 2023 and was not a No. 1-caliber corner last year,” Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon wrote. “He isn’t much of a playmaker, either (three interceptions total in the last three seasons), and he’s simply not living up to a four-year, $52 million contract.”

Dean, 28 years old, is scheduled to make a base salary of $12.5 million in 2025 and $13 million in 2025.

Buccaneers Facing Tough Decision With Dean in 2025

The 2 biggest needs for the Buccaneers on defense are at edge rusher and cornerback, where they have zero depth behind Dean and fellow starter Zyon McCollum. That scenario lends itself to the Buccaneers biting the bullet on Dean’s contract for at least one more season.

Another scenario sees the Buccaneers select a cornerback in the 2025 NFL draft if they’ve seen someone they think could be a starter from the jump — much like Philadelphia Eagles rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in 2024 for the Super Bowl champions.

ESPN’s Jenna Laine put Dean on a list of NFL players who could get fresh starts with other teams in 2025.

“This is less about a change of scenery and more about Dean’s inability to stay healthy with a giant $15.2 million salary cap hit in 2025,” Laine wrote. “Dean has been called a great teammate and a hard worker, and it’s rare to find a player with his length and speed. But he has missed 18 games in six seasons — missing nine in the past two years.”

Dean Could Become Salary Cap Casualty If No Trade

While the better move would be to find a trade partner for Dean — much like the Buccaneers did with Carlton Davis III in 2024 — the reality is the final move might be to cut Dean in a salary cap move.

Davis is a player the Buccaneers almost certainly wish they could have back. After 1 season with the Detroit Lions in 2024, he signed a 3-year, $54 million free agent contract with the New England Patriots on March 10.

From Bleacher Report: “The Bucs would create $8.4 million in cap space if they parted ways with Dean. For a team that’s going to have limited options to create cap space, that could be tempting. Chris Godwin is among the team’s pending free agents, so it could be a priority to carve out space for his extension. Dean started 12 games this season and only registered seven passes defended while giving up a passer rating of 91.2 when targeted.”

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players

Marcus Banks's headshot M. Banks
Eric Banks's headshot E. Banks
Graham Barton's headshot G. Barton
Chris Braswell's headshot C. Braswell
Ben Bredeson's headshot B. Bredeson
C.J. Brewer's headshot C. Brewer
Marquez Callaway's headshot M. Callaway
Devin Culp's headshot D. Culp
Lavonte David's headshot L. David
Jamel Dean's headshot J. Dean
Evan Deckers's headshot E. Deckers
SirVocea Dennis's headshot S. Dennis
YaYa Diaby's headshot Y. Diaby
Riley Dixon's headshot R. Dixon
Payne Durham's headshot P. Durham
Silas Dzansi's headshot S. Dzansi
Mike Evans's headshot M. Evans
Dallis Flowers's headshot D. Flowers
Tyrek Funderburk's headshot T. Funderburk
Greg Gaines's headshot G. Gaines
Chris Godwin's headshot C. Godwin
Luke Goedeke's headshot L. Goedeke
Adam Gotsis's headshot A. Gotsis
Mike Greene's headshot M. Greene
Garret Greenfield's headshot G. Greenfield
Antonio Grier's headshot A. Grier
Daniel Grzesiak's headshot D. Grzesiak
Luke Haggard's headshot L. Haggard
Logan Hall's headshot L. Hall
Bryce Hall's headshot B. Hall
Josh Hayes's headshot J. Hayes
Charlie Heck's headshot C. Heck
Dennis Houston's headshot D. Houston
Bucky Irving's headshot B. Irving
Christian Izien's headshot C. Izien
Rakim Jarrett's headshot R. Jarrett
Deion Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Kameron Johnson's headshot K. Johnson
Deion Jones's headshot D. Jones
Jake Julien's headshot J. Julien
Calijah Kancey's headshot C. Kancey
Ko Kieft's headshot K. Kieft
Elijah Klein's headshot E. Klein
Tanner Knue's headshot T. Knue
Cody Mauch's headshot C. Mauch
Baker Mayfield's headshot B. Mayfield
Zyon McCollum's headshot Z. McCollum
Chase McLaughlin's headshot C. McLaughlin
Jalen McMillan's headshot J. McMillan
Kaevon Merriweather's headshot K. Merriweather
Lorenz Metz's headshot L. Metz
Ryan Miller's headshot R. Miller
Anthony Nelson's headshot A. Nelson
Raiqwon O'Neal's headshot R. O'Neal
Sua Opeta's headshot S. Opeta
Cade Otton's headshot C. Otton
Trey Palmer's headshot T. Palmer
Michael Pratt's headshot M. Pratt
Jose Ramirez's headshot J. Ramirez
Haason Reddick's headshot H. Reddick
Sterling Shepard's headshot S. Shepard
Tykee Smith's headshot T. Smith
Tanner Taula's headshot T. Taula
Cody Thompson's headshot C. Thompson
Kyle Trask's headshot K. Trask
Sean Tucker's headshot S. Tucker
Vita Vea's headshot V. Vea
Kindle Vildor's headshot K. Vildor
Anthony Walker's headshot A. Walker
Markees Watts's headshot M. Watts
Rachaad White's headshot R. White
DJ Williams's headshot D. Williams
Antoine Winfield's headshot A. Winfield
Tristan Wirfs's headshot T. Wirfs
Rashad Wisdom's headshot R. Wisdom

Comments

Buccaneers’ ‘Frequently Burned’ $52 Million CB Called Out For Contract

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x