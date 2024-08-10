Buccaneers Could Replace Baker Mayfield With 3-Time Pro Bowl Star QB

On the surface, the Buccaneers’ contract for quarterback Baker Mayfield works out to a three-year, $100 million. But because the bulk of the first year of that deal was paid in a $29 million signing bonus, with $11 million in salary split between this season and future void years, the deal has the potential to be for one year and $40 million.

The next two years are at about $30 million each. But if the Buccaneers decide they do not like what they see in 2024 from Mayfield—injuries, a step backward in performance—they could tear up the rest of his contract and let him go. It’s certainly not how the Buccaneers want things to go, but the team recognized that it’s a possibility, which is why they structured the deal that way.

It could help, too, that there could be an interesting market of free-agent quarterbacks next year—veterans like Derek Carr, maybe, or Russell Wilson or Geno Smith. Younger prospects who need another shot (as Mayfield did in 2023) like Zach Wilson or Sam Darnold.

But there is one potential free-agent quarterback who will be at the top of the food chain if things proceed as they’ve gone so far—Cowboys Pro Bowler Dak Prescott, who has not signed an extension from the team this offseason. And according to the contract experts at Spotrac, the Buccaneers would be in the mix for his services.

Baker Mayfield ‘Is on a 1-for-$40 Million’

That’s from the “Spotrac Podcast,” which pegs Prescott as an impending free agent in 2025. That’s not a sure thing, though, and it’s one of the many “ifs” that would precede a potential Buccaneers signing of Prescott.

“Baker Mayfield is on a one-for-$40 million (contract), and they just re-signed half of their core around him so if they’ve got to get rid of Baker, if he is missing piece for that puzzle, Dak is a phenomenal plus-and-play quarterback for that roster now,” NFL contract expert Mike Ginnitti said on the “Spotrac Podcast.”

That’s the second “if,” though—“if” they’ve got to get rid of Baker Mayfield. Last season, Mayfield had a renaissance, and threw for 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He had a 94.6 quarterback rating, which was 12th in the NFL. He led the team to five wins in its final six games, earned a playoff spot and then walloped the Eagles with 337 yards to earn a playoff win.

But the Buccaneers were still just 9-8 last season. It’s not hard to imagine Mayfield—who was sacked 40 times and plays a gambling, risky version of the quarterback position—getting hurt along the way or taking a step backward in 2024. With the Saints and Falcons (and even the Panthers) having improved, Tampa’s chances of repeating in the NFC South are dicey.

Buccaneers Have a Win-Now Roster After Offseason Spending

That’s where Ginnitti sees dumping Mayfield for Prescott as a viable option. The Bucs were aggressive in keeping their stars in place this offseason, re-signing Tristan Wirfs, Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield to major new deals, and they did not make those commitments for a team to go 8-9 and miss the postseason.

If Prescott—a three-time Pro Bowler entering his final year of a four-year, $160 million contract—is on the market, there would be a slew of suitors. The Buccaneers could be among those making that push. That is a big “if,” too. But it is trending that way.

Said Ginnitti: “I feel like (agents are) calling him and being like, ‘Dude, don’t even pick up the phone anymore, March 12 is happening—you gotta let this go to free agency, you gotta get nine offers, you gotta let this happen.’ That’s the real way to maximize everything he is doing right now.

“He’s done everything else right—the no-tags, the voids, everything else is on his side. To not go to free agency now would be a travesty, in my opinion.”