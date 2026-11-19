Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has a lot of respect for Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and the way that he does things. He noted that the best way to see Bowles defense exemplified on the field is to watch rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter.

The Lions coach had strong praise for the Bucs’ second-round rookie when discussing the team’s improved defense ahead of their Week 11 matchup.

“Every week he gets better and better and better,” said Campbell, going out of his way to praise Trotter. “In this case, the key in diagnosing his run and hit. He’s downhill and, I mean, he sees it, and he is all out, man. I mean, this guy is aggressive. So he’s really grown.”

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Trotter has 76 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, three passes defensed, a sack, and an interception this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Josiah Trotter Gets Strong Words From Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

Bucs coach Todd Bowles reviewed Trotter over the bye week. He noted that the area he saw Trotter improve most was his mental acumen.

“Just mentally, for him, with the things we asked those linebackers to do, him getting the defense down, along with Alex (Anzalone) helping him,” added Bowles. “He’s really grown mentally, and he’s picking his spots and starting to understand when he can shoot the gap, when he can’t shoot the gap, where he needs to be in coverage, and he’s settling down, and he’s playing fast.”

The son of Jeremiah Trotter has played 452 snaps so far this season.

Bucs Getting A Lot From Rookie Draft Class

Trotter is not the only Bucs rookie starting to ascend at the right time. Campbell noted that he is most impressive right now, but they have two other defensive starters from their draft class.

First-round rookie Rueben Bain had two pressures in the first five weeks of his career. Now, he has 11 pressures in the last four weeks. On top of that, fourth-round rookie Keionte Scott is their starter in the slot.

He has 349 snaps this season and has been named one of the surprise rookies who could have a great second half of their season.

Tampa Bay drafted wide receiver Ted Hurst in the third round. However, he has not progressed in the same manner. Hurst had 128 yards in the first four weeks of the season. He has 40 yards since then.

Hurst only has two targets over the past two games, and he only played one offensive snap in the Bucs Week 9 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

As the Bucs come out of the bye, we should see steps from Bain, Trotter, and Scott. The question will be Hurst. Tampa Bay faces the Lions in Week 11.