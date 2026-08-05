Bucs Might Have ‘Dangerous’ Weapon in 6-foot-4, 206-Pound Rookie WR

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been pretty short on good news since training camp began.

Two of the franchise’s legendary players are gone — wide receiver Mike Evans left in free agency and inside linebacker Lavonte David retired.

Two of the best players on the roster are in open, messy quarrels with ownership over money: Pro Bowl quarterback Baker Mayfield and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Vita Vea, who has requested a trade.

The head coach, Todd Bowles, as he should be, is on maybe the hottest seat in the NFL.

So, maybe, some good news?

That comes in the form of 6-foot-4, 206-pound rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst III.

Hurst was a 3rd-round pick (No. 84 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Georgia State.

“The Bucs know how to develop receivers,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on August 4. “That’s the case with third-round rookie Ted Hurst III, who has natural speed to blow by corners. With experience and refined route running, he’ll be dangerous. And Tampa is expecting big things from Jalen McMillan, who could cut into the statistical bottom lines of Egbuka and Godwin, at least slightly. Tez Johnson can really play, but he’s at best the WR4/WR5 right now.”

Hurst had a show-stopping moment for the Buccaneers in practice on Tuesday — a leaping touchdown catch from Mayfield during red-zone drills.

“We might have one in Ted Hurst,” Bucs Wire’s EMT Ashlie wrote on their official X account.

“At some point this year, Ted Hurst is gonna be a thing,” Fantasy Football expert Matthew Berry wrote on his official X account.

Bucs Praised for ‘Biggest Steal’ in 2026 NFL Draft

The loss of Evans may have had more of an impact in the locker room than it will on the field.

Evans missed 12 regular-season games over the last 2 seasons, including a career-high 9 games in 2025 as his NFL-record streak of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons came to an end. That also meant career lows across the board with 30 receptions for 368 yards and 3 touchdowns.

To that end, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport labeled Hurst the “biggest draft steal” in 2026.