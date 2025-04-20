Buccaneers Urged to Draft Quarterback in First Round ‘Doomsday’ Scenario

Preparing for the NFL draft isn’t dissimilar from creating an NFL game plan.

You figure out what the weakest and strongest parts of your team are and craft your strategy around that. You do your best to scout your opponents to try and figure out what they’re going to do. And, unless you’re a fool, you prepare for the most unlikely of outcomes.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that most unlikely of outcomes might come to fruition in the 2025 NFL draft, where they sit with the No. 19 overall pick and, despite being in desperate need of an extra edge rusher, could very well find themselves forced into their own doomsday draft scenario thanks to one ultra high profile player’s plummeting draft stock.

In one universe, there’s a path in which Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is still available when the Buccaneers first round pick rolls around — leaving general manager Jason Licht with the decision of a lifetime.

Sanders, who has continued to drop in mock drafts leading up to the first round of the draft on April 24, was projected as the No. 32 overall pick to the Cleveland Browns (in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles) in the latest mock draft from The New York Daily News.

“Talk about a fall from grace for Sanders,” The Daily News’ Antwan Staley wrote. “He is Mel Kiper’s top QB, but he falls to the end of Round 1. For me, Sanders’ NFL comparison is Derek Carr. He is slender at 6-1, 198 pounds, but he is willing to stand in the pocket and deliver passes down the field. NFL scouts have various opinions about Sanders. He needs to improve his anticipation and Sanders isn’t the most mobile QB.”

If the Buccaneers do end up facing a “pick him or nah?” scenario with Sanders, there’s really only one choice to make. They have to take him.

Buccaneers Have No Option But To Take Sanders

Elephant in the room time: The Buccaneers already have a very good (sometimes great) quarterback in Baker Mayfield.

In his first 2 seasons in Tampa Bay, Mayfield has made the first 2 Pro Bowls of his career. He’s also led the Buccaneers to consecutive NFC South Division titles.

Then there’s his contract. Mayfield played in 2023 on a 1-year, $3 million “prove it” contract before he signed a 3-year, $100 million contract in March 2024. While Mayfield still has 2 years left on his deal, there’s a couple of major variables in play.

First, Mayfield’s contract carries $50 million guaranteed money. After 2025, all of that money will be paid out. So, if Mayfield’s play sees a regression in 2025, parting ways with him and handing the keys over to Sanders won’t be that painful of a transition.

Second, if Mayfield continues to shine it become an even bigger issue. Were Mayfield to continue to improve, the Buccaneers would be starting down a scenario where Mayfield’s next contract could cost them between $50 million and $60 million per season, and letting him become a free agent after 2026 wouldn’t be an option.

Having Sanders waiting in the wings as an insurance policy against every scenario would be worth its weight in gold.