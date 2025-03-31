Buccaneers Legend Defends $100 Million Pro Bowl QB With 2-Word Message

Like in anything else, it’s good when you know the people closest to you have your back.

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, that shows itself in something like veteran linebacker Lavonte David taking to the media to defend quarterback Baker Mayfield after some recent criticism. It also gave some insight into how those in the organization view the 2-time Pro Bowler — and not just what the talking heads think.

“Baker as a guy, is a true leader, man.” David said on “The Rich Eisen Show” on March 29. “Just the way he plays the game, the way he carries himself off the field. Everybody in the locker room loves him…. “We wanted him to be a part of our team and he’s taken over. He’s doing great, made the Pro-Bowl two years in a row and he’s going to keep doing it. Keep on excelling.”

David’s comments come on the heels of NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal taking shots at Mayfield for the second consecutive year and following Mayfield’s second Pro Bowl nod in his second season as Tampa Bay’s starting quarterback.

Before the 2024 season, Rosenthal put New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett above Mayfield in his NFL QB ratings — Brissett went 1-4 in 5 starts before he was benched in favor of rookie Drake Maye.

Mayfield had career highs in passing yards (4,500), passing touchdowns (41), interceptions (16), rushing yards (378) and rushing touchdowns (3) while leading the Buccaneers to a 10-7 record and second consecutive NFC South Division title. He also did so while missing one or both of his top offensive weapons for most of the regular season with injured wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Mayfield Had Hand in David Returning for 14th Season

David also told Eisen that Mayfield had a hand in him returning for a 14th season after he signed a 1-year, $9 million contract on March 7.

David, a 2-time NFL All-Pro, led the Buccaneers with 122 tackles to go with 5.5 sacks, 9 TFL, 6 pass deflections, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 1 interception in 2023. He was also playing his best football of his year down the stretch as the Buccaneers rallied from a 4-6 record to make the playoffs.

“Baker reached out to me as well over the offseason. He knew I was contemplating retirement or coming back and he reached out and said he’d love to do it again with me one time — another time” David said.

Mayfield Still Needs to Cut Down on Turnovers

Midway through the season, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles put Mayfield on blast for his proclivity for turnovers after Mayfield went 37-of-50 passing for 330 yards, 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in a 31-26 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

“It’s understanding we’re in scoring position and trying not to force every ball,” Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times on October 28. “You know, sometimes it’s not there. Sometimes you can make a great throw. But not force every ball, just get it to the guy that’s open. Sometimes three points are better than a turnover.”