Buccaneers Urged to Bring in ‘Rollercoaster’ 31-TD QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are almost certainly looking for a backup quarterback in 2025, and that route might be through the NFL draft.

If the Buccaneers are in the market for a gunslinger with the ability to change games with their powerful arm — sound familiar? — then they might have the perfect player to back up 2-time Pro Bowler Baker Mayfield in controversial Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Ewers might actually find the spotlight of being an NFL backup for a few seasons a comfort after what he’s been through in Austin.

“The big knock with Ewers is his rollercoaster style of play, both from a physical and processing perspective,” CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell wrote on February 27. “He shined in road wins at Alabama (2023) and Michigan (2024) where he put solid touch and a quick release on tape, looking strong once he settled into both of those games. However, there are a few habits Ewers probably needs to shake in order to truly be anything more than a backup in the NFL.”

The Buccaneers’ backup quarterback for the last 4 seasons, Kyle Trask, is a free agent in 2025 and could be looking for a new team — he’s never been given an opportunity to start in Tampa Bay.

Ewers told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer he’s the best quarterback available in the 2025 NFL draft. So he’s not lacking in confidence.

“I think I’m the best (in the class) and the most ready for the NFL because of what I’ve been through,” Ewers told Breer at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think I’m the most ready for the situations that occur in the NFL … stuff’s gonna go wrong. And I have a plan of attack for pretty much any situation that can arise.”

Tracking Ewers’ Wild Ride as NFL Prospect

Ewers has been in the spotlight since he became the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect for the Class of 2022 at powerhouse Southlake Carroll (Texas) High School, where he skipped his senior season and graduated early to enroll at Ohio State.

Ewers spent one season as a backup to current Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2021 before transferring to Texas, where he was a 3-year starter. With the Longhorns, Ewers was named All-Big 12 in 2023 and All-SEC in 2024 while leading his team to the first 2 College Football Playoff appearances in program history.

In 3 seasons at Texas, Ewers threw for 9,128 yards, 68 touchdowns and 24 interceptions while completing 64.9 percent of his passes — that included 31 touchdown passes in 2024. He also missed 7 games total with a variety of injuries, including at least 2 in each season and a torn oblique in 2024 that saw potential 2026 No. 1 overall pick Arch Manning fill in for him.

Ewers Has Impressive Showing at NFL Combine

Ewers held up his part of the bargain at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, where he turned heads throwing the ball. He’s currently projected as a second or third day pick, meaning the Buccaneers could likely get him anywhere from the third through fifth rounds.

“Here are all of Quinn Ewers’ throws from the day,” KVUE’s Cory Mose posted on his official X account on March 1. “Really great stuff from QE … Clearly was one of (if not the best) thrower in this quarterback group.”