Vikings Called ‘Best Fit’ for Bucs’ $14 Million Free Agent Disaster

If you have to, there’s a pretty good argument to be made that if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had just 1 dominant edge rusher on their roster in 2025 — say 10.0 sacks is the standard — then they don’t go 8-9 and miss the playoffs for the 1st time since 2019.

The Buccaneers thought they’d found that player last season when they signed NFL All-Pro edge rusher Haason Reddick to a 1-year, $14 million contract. The problem for Tampa Bay? Reddick wasn’t up to the task with just 2.5 sacks and never flashed the game-changing skills he’d shown at previous stops.

That doesn’t mean Reddick still doesn’t have worth to another NFL team, with ESPN’s Aaron Schatz claiming that signing Reddick is the 1 final move the Minnesota Vikings still need to make before training camp starts next month.

“Another NFC North team, another questionable depth chart on the edge,” Schatz wrote on June 18. ” … Reddick had only 2.5 sacks last season, the lowest of the three best available veteran pass rushers, but his 12% pass rush win rate was still impressive: similar to the Chargers‘ Tuli Tuipulotu and just ahead of the Steelers’ T.J. Watt. Reddick’s history of playing in flexible 3-4 defenses makes him the best fit for defensive coordinator Brian Flores because he has more experience dropping into coverage on complicated zone blitzes.”

Vikings Made ‘Worst Offseason Move’ in Trade

If the Vikings are struggling for depth at edge rusher, they have no one to blame but themselves.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell called the Vikings’ trading Pro Bowl edge rusher Jonathan Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of 3rd-round picks the “Worst Offseason Move” in the NFL in 2026.

The Eagles immediately signed Greenard to a 4-year, $98 million contract extension.

“With Greenard wanting a new contract, a trade made sense,” Barnwell wrote. “However, defensive tackles like Quinnen Williams and Dexter Lawrence landed first-round picks in deals, and edge rusher Maxx Crosby (briefly) netted the Raiders two first-rounders. Did the Vikings really do themselves any favors by waiting until late April to deal Greenard? They landed only a pair of third-round picks from the Eagles. One of those picks was the 98th selection in this year’s draft, and it would be a surprise if the 2027 third-rounder landed anywhere before No. 90. Two late third-round picks isn’t a ton for a player as explosive as Greenard, who was still blowing by people on tape at less than 100 percent a year ago.”

Haason Reddick Still High-Value Free Agent

It’s worth pointing out that Greenard only had 3.0 sacks in 2025 — just a half-sack more than Reddick — and a team was willing to pay Greenard almost $25 million per year.

Spotrac predicts the market value for Reddick currently sitting in the neighborhood of a 1-year, $4.9 million contract, which seems more than worth the gamble to see if he can regain the form that saw him rack up 50.5 sacks from 2020 to 2023.

The Buccaneers moved on quickly from Reddick following the season, 1st signing Detroit Lions edge rusher to a 1-year, $6 million free-agent contract after he had 11.0 sacks in 2025, then lucking into Miami All-American edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. with the No. 15 overall pick in the 1st round.