Buccaneers Make Shocking Move With $14 Million All-Pro Edge Rusher

If we’re talking about things that held the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2024, after injuries the biggest culprit was probably a defense that struggled to carry its weight until late in the season.

At the heart of those struggles was the lack of an edge rusher, with a pair of interior defensive linemen in Calijah Kancey and Pro Bowler Vita Vea leading the team in sacks.

The Buccaneers opened the NFL’s legal tampering period on March 10 by directly addressing that position, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Haason Reddick has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal for $14 million, including $12 million guaranteed with the Buccaneers,” Schefter wrote.

With Reddick, Tampa Bay gets an edge rusher who has shown to be dominant in the past but needs to reboot his career after his own drama-filled past year.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has Reddick at No. 28 on his list of the Top 50 NFL free agents in the 2025 cycle.