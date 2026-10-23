Bucs Provide Concerning Update on Emeka Egbuka’s Status

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are likely to be without their star wide receiver, Emeka Egbuka, when the team takes on the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. Despite participating in practice on Friday, head coach Todd Bowles noted that Egbuka will have an official injury designation of out heading into the game.

Head coach Todd Bowles added that Egbuka would have to have a heck of a recovery and that he is likely out for Week 7.

“We’ll see, but right now I’m gonna say he’s out too,” Bowles said after practice.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Expected to be Without Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka

After a promising rookie season, his second year has been a bit more of a disaster. It started when he missed more than a month of training camp with a foot injury. He did not play in the preseason and returned the week before the regular season.

When he returned, it looked like he was not quite up to his old speed. He went from 1.75 yards per route run in his rookie season to 1.11 yards per route run in his second season. A lot of that can be attributed to playing with Daniels after missing so much time early in the season.

He finished on a high note in Week 6, producing seven catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. However, he ended up in the concussion protocol the day after the game and appeared on the injury report with a foot injury as well.

Egbuka had not participated in the first two days, but was more active on Friday. That was a good sign that he passed his concussion protocol. However, it appears as though between that and the lower body injury, he is not going to be able to play. The Bucs are leaving the door open for a fast recovery, but they must not have liked what they saw.

Bucs Need Wide Receiver Depth to Step Up

The name to watch this week is going to be Ted Hurst. Chris Godwin will step into the role as the top target. However, at his age and injury history, he is not quite the same receiver that he was in the past.

Beyond that, he was always on the field and getting targets; his role will not change. Hurst is going from a part-time player to one of their top two wide receivers. The third-round rookie has flashed in moments.

He had six catches for 103 yards with Baker Mayfield in the first three weeks of the season. However, with a rookie UDFA at quarterback, his role has been reduced. Hurst has five catches for 65 yards in the three weeks since.

Still, he should be the direct replacement for Egbuka. With Mayfield back, he could see more work than ever and be more efficient as well. Tez Johnson will also see a bigger role, but he cannot play on the outside consistently as Hurst can.