Buccaneers’ Playoff Star Wants Another Shot in NFL

Few running backs have entered college football or the NFL with as much hype and as many expectations as Leonard Fournette did. First, at LSU and then after the Jacksonville Jaguars made him the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

In the end, the team that ended up benefitting the most from Fournette’s talent was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who he helped lead to a Super Bowl win in 2020 and seemed on his way to getting another shot at the title in 2021 before injuries ended his season.

Now, Fournette is trying to get a job with another NFL team in 2024 after he played just two games with the Buffalo Bills in 2023.

Fournette’s agents, Ari Nissim and Pete Capra, recently told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Fournette is “motivated to continue his NFL career” even though he hasn’t averaged over 4.0 yards per carry since 2021.

“Leonard’s in the best shape of his career and I expect he will have a new home soon,” Nissim told Schefter.

In 2020, Fournette earned the nickname “Playoff Lenny” after he had 448 yards of total offense and 4 touchdowns in four playoff games, capped by 135 yards of total offense and 1 touchdown in a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.