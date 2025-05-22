Former Bucs Super Bowl MVP Says ‘Sky is the Limit’ For One Tampa Bay Rookie

Former NFL greats tend to recognize talent pretty quickly when they see it.

Well, one former Super Bowl MVP for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers believes the sky is the limit for one of the team’s selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Dexter Jackson Says The ‘Sky is the Limit’ for WR Emeka Egbuka

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won two Super Bowl championships in their rich franchise history. Dexter Jackson happens to be the MVP of the team’s first Super Bowl XXXVII victory.

So, when Jackson heaped praise on Bucs rookie WR Emeka Egbuka during a recent discussion with Ben Mendelowitz of Roto Grinders — it should get Tampa fans pretty excited.

Jackson said, “With the talent that he has combined with the ability to learn from Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the sky is the limit for him.”

Egbuka is used to playing with other talented receivers during his days at The Ohio State University. The former Buckeye managed to be a very productive player during his college career while competing for targets with players like Marvin Harrison Jr., Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba — all of which have went on to have great success in the NFL.

I didn’t even include the freshman sensation Jeremiah Smith from last year, who is expected to be a first round pick when he becomes eligible for the NFL entering the 2027 season.

Jackson added, “With the way offenses are ran now in the NFL, they want to put up points in these 3-WR and 4-WR sets. They want to throw the football and spread it around, so Tampa Bay is a perfect fit for Egbuka.”

Was Emeka Egbuka a Luxury Pick for the Bucs?

The Bucs have one of the most talented and deepest wide receiver rooms in the league now with Egbuka joining Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jalen McMillan.

Some viewed Egbuka as a bit of a luxury pick because of the talent at the WR position already on the roster, but with Evans aging and Godwin returning from a season-ending injury suffered against the Baltimore Ravens in the middle of the 2024 season — the depth case behind two veterans can certainly be made.

Jackson mentioned Evans age by saying, “Some people see Egbuka as a succession plan to Evans, but he won’t have to fill those shoes right away, as Evans is still producing at a high level. But NFL means Not For Long, so it was smart to bring in a guy who can be a potential successor to Mike.”

Evans has set a new gold standard at the WR position by posting 11 consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards receiving to start an NFL career, but he will turn 32 years old just before the start of the 2025 NFL season.

Continuing to fill the receiver position with talented young players for quarterback Baker Mayfield to continue to grow with in 2025 and beyond is a hard strategy to argue against.

Jackson concluded his thoughts on the Egbuka pick with an encouraging quote saying, “Overall, I think it was a great selection by the Bucs, and Egbuka is going to contribute from day one while learning from two great Pro Bowlers in the same receiver room.”

If Egbuka lives up to Jackson’s expectations, then it sounds like the Bucs hit a home run in the 2025 NFL Draft.