Buccaneers’ 1,100-Yard RB Called NFL’s ‘Most Underrated Player’

When it comes to the reasons why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to turn their season around from a 4-6 record and wind up with a 10-7 regular season record and playoff berth, at the top of the list is a player who only started 3 games.

That player, second-year running back Bucky Irving, was a revelation as a rookie in 2024. The fourth round pick (No. 125 overall) out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL draft. He not only turned around an NFL-worst rushing attack but established himself as one of the league’s premiere players at his position.

That doesn’t mean that to most NFL fans he’s not still a relative unknown. Which is why Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called him the NFL’s “Most Underrated Player” at his position headed into 2025.

“Irving didn’t enter the NFL with a ton of fanfare,” Davenport wrote on May 20. “The 5’10”, 195-pounder was the 125th overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft. But by the end of the season, he had established himself as one of the more promising young runners in the league.”

As a rookie, Irving finished 10th in the NFL with 1,122 rushing yards at 5.4 yards per carry and was second in the NFL in 2.7 yards after contact per rushing attempt. He also had 47 receptions for 392 yards on just 52 targets.