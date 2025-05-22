Buccaneers’ 1,100-Yard RB Called NFL’s ‘Most Underrated Player’

When it comes to the reasons why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to turn their season around from a 4-6 record and wind up with a 10-7 regular season record and playoff berth, at the top of the list is a player who only started 3 games.
That player, second-year running back Bucky Irving, was a revelation as a rookie in 2024. The fourth round pick (No. 125 overall) out of Oregon in the 2024 NFL draft. He not only turned around an NFL-worst rushing attack but established himself as one of the league’s premiere players at his position.
That doesn’t mean that to most NFL fans he’s not still a relative unknown. Which is why Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport called him the NFL’s “Most Underrated Player” at his position headed into 2025.
“Irving didn’t enter the NFL with a ton of fanfare,” Davenport wrote on May 20. “The 5’10”, 195-pounder was the 125th overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft. But by the end of the season, he had established himself as one of the more promising young runners in the league.”
As a rookie, Irving finished 10th in the NFL with 1,122 rushing yards at 5.4 yards per carry and was second in the NFL in 2.7 yards after contact per rushing attempt. He also had 47 receptions for 392 yards on just 52 targets.
Irving Enters 2025 as Clear Cut Starter for Bucs
While Irving spent almost all of 2024 as the backup to incumbent starter Rachaad White, he enters 2025 as the clear cut starter — don’t forget the Buccaneers were dead last in the NFL in rushing during White’s 2 years as the starter in 2022 and 2023.
If Irving can tap into an upside that some think makes him comparable to New Orleans Saints running back and 5-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara, it could turn the Buccaneers into a legitimate NFC contender.
From Buccaneers.com’s Brianna Dix: “Irving led all rookies in rushing yards (1,122) and rushing touchdowns (8), while averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. His 5.4 yards per carry marked the third-highest mark in NFL history among rookies with at least 200 rushing attempts in a season, trailing only Adrian Peterson (5.6 in 2007) and Clinton Portis (5.5 in 2002) … Irving added 47 receptions for 392 yards to total 1,514 yards from scrimmage. He became just the fourth rookie since 2018 to surpass 1,500 scrimmage yards, joining Puka Nacua (2023), Najee Harris (2022) and Saquon Barkley (2018).”
Irving actually finished with 1,690 all-purpose yards because he was returning kickoffs until he was injured on a kickoff return late in the season. That’s when — and not before then — Buccaneers’ coaches decided it probably wasn’t a good idea to have their top rushing threat on special teams.
Rookie Contract Makes Irving All-Time Bargain
Irving will play on his 4-year, $4.75 million contract for at least 2 more seasons — he’s due just $960,000 in 2025 — and represents one of the great rookie bargains for his team in recent memory. If Irving puts up similar or better numbers to his rookie season in 2025 it will be the second consecutive year he’s produced along the lines of a player making around $10 million per season.
By comparison, Kamara made $21.8 million in 2024 and had less yards from scrimmage (1,448) and the same number of total touchdowns (8) as Irving, who made just $1.526 million.
