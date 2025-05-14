Former Buccaneers Linebacker Arrested in Florida

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a strong offseason for the most part as they continue to build their team in an effort to go on a deep playoff run in 2025. While things have been going well for the team, the same can’t be said for one of their former players, linebacker Adarius Taylor, as he recently found himself in some trouble with the law.

After playing two seasons with the Florida Atlantic Owls, Taylor declared for the 2014 NFL draft, but he ultimately ended up going undrafted. He latched on with the Carolina Panthers before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stole him off of their practice squad in 2015. Taylor ended up being a key piece of their linebacker corps, for a couple of seasons before he landed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019 before returning to the Panthers in 2020.

Adarius Taylor Arrested for Child Abuse

Taylor briefly found his way to the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders, as he played briefly with them before calling it a career. His best season in the NFL came in 2018, as he started 10 of the 15 games he played in, racking up 60 tackles, four of which went for a loss, one sack, one interception, five passes batted, and a fumble forced. He struggled to make a similar impact in other seasons, though, as he sought to carve out a role for himself on special teams.

In the wake of his career in the NFL, Taylor now finds himself in some trouble. Taylor was booked on charges of child abuse without bodily harm and soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness, or assignation. Taylor eventually ended up getting released on Sunday after he posted bond, which was set at $6,000.

“According to jail records, 34-year-old Taylor was booked on two charges — one count of negligent child abuse without bodily harm and one count of soliciting another for prostitution, lewdness or assignation,” TMZ Sports reported. “He was released on Sunday after posting bond, which was set at $6,000. We’ve reached out to officials for more information.”

Buccaneers Hoping to Take Another Step Forward in 2025

Taylor’s status will be worth keeping tabs on, as he will likely find himself in court as a result of these two charges. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, will be busy getting ready for the 2025 campaign over the upcoming months. After making it to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs in 2023, Tampa Bay bowed out in the wild card round in 2024 after suffering a 23-20 loss to the Washington Commanders.

For the most part, the Bucs have kept their core players in town on both sides of the ball while adding to the edges of the roster through free agency and the draft. With the NFC South looking as weak as ever, Tampa Bay should have the inside track to win the division for the fifth straight year, and if they can find their way back to the postseason, they have proven themselves capable of being a dangerous team should they get hot at the right time.