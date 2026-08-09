Former Bucs QB ‘Steps Away’ From Football After 12 Seasons

This looks like the end of the road for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater informed the Detroit Lions he was “stepping away” from football after 12 seasons, as he was set to be the backup to starting quarterback Jared Goff this season.

“Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater has informed the team that he plans to step away from the team, with retirement likely,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “At age 33, Bridgewater was set to be Detroit’s backup. Now, they’ll work out a few QBs.”

“Former Bucs backup steps away from the Lions,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account. “Bridgewater has a bright future in coaching.”

Teddy Bridgewater Jilted Bucs & Lions in 1 Offseason

With his latest move, Bridgewater left 2 teams in the lurch at backup quarterback in 1 offseason — the Bucs would have preferred to bring Bridgewater back in 2026 instead of having to turn to dead-in-the-water backup Jake Browning after Bridgewater picked the Lions in March.

Bridgewater, 33, is a former 1st-round pick who has played for 8 teams in 12 seasons and was the backup quarterback on the Lions in 2023 and 2024.

He pulled off a training camp upset in 2025 with the Buccaneers, winning the backup job to Baker Mayfield over former 2nd-round pick Kyle Trask.

Bridgewater, who led Miami Northwestern High School to the state championship in 2024 as their head coach, has approximately $67.3 million in career earnings through 12 seasons.

Jake Browning Received Preseason Praise From PFF

Pro Football Focus singled out Browning as the NFL’s best undrafted free agent quarterback.

That might not be the resounding endorsement Buccaneers fans want, however.

“Only 10 undrafted quarterbacks have recorded at least 100 dropbacks over the past three seasons,” PFF’s Daire Carragher wrote. “Jake Browning, who moved from Cincinnati to Tampa Bay this offseason, leads the group with 448 dropbacks and a 66.7 PFF passing grade. Other undrafted quarterbacks who have seen meaningful action recently include Max Brosmer and Brady Cook, though neither has performed particularly well. Ravens backup Tyler Huntley also warrants consideration despite being sacked on 10.0% of his dropbacks. The gap between Browning and Huntley is small enough that either selection would be defensible.”

There wasn’t a single headliner in the Buccaneers’ free-agent class, but Browning was a critical signing because the Buccaneers didn’t seem inclined to draft a quarterback.

“Free agent QB Jake Browning plans to sign with the Tampa Bay Bucs on a one-year deal, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on March 11. “From backing up Joe Burrow to Baker Mayfield.”

Browning backed up Joe Burrow on the Cincinnati Bengals the last 3 seasons, including going 4-3 as a starter and leading the NFL in completion percentage (70.4) in 2023.

From NFL Researcher’s official X account: “Jake Browning went 4-3 in 7 starts for the Bengals in 2023 (as starter): 71.5 comp pct (led NFL), 266.9 pass YPG (6th in NFL), 8.2 pass yds/att (4th in NFL), 99.1 passer rating (7th in NFL).”

In 3 seasons, Browning was 4-6 starting in place of Burrow.

“Bucs plan to sign QB Jake Browning to a one year deal,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account. “Baker Mayfield has his backup.”