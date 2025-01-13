Buccaneers Get Good News on 2025 NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still reeling from a gut-wrenching, 23-20 loss to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Wild Card Round — a game in which the Buccaneers’ mistakes put the Commanders in a position to kick a game-winning, 37-yard field goal as time expired.

It’s going to sting for a minute, but eventually Tampa Bay is going to have to start looking to the future. ESPN’s Jenna Laine broke some news — good news — that pertains to a big part of the Buccaneers’ plans for 2025.

“The Bucs will officially pick 19th in the 2025 NFL draft,” Laine wrote on her official X account on January 13. “This is information directly from the team, as there has been some confusion: Denver, Pittsburgh, and Tampa Bay have the same record and strength-of-schedule. To break a three-team interconference tie, divisional or conference tie breakers are first applied, whichever is applicable. Since Denver lost to Pittsburgh, the Broncos will select ahead of the Steelers based on the head-to-head tie breaker. Next, interconference tie breakers are applied. Since Tampa Bay lost to Denver; the Buccaneers will select ahead of the Broncos based on head-to-head tie breaker.”

The Buccaneers have one of the hottest hands when it comes to the NFL draft, bringing in 3 big-time contributors in 2024 with starting center Graham Barton, starting running back Bucky Irving and starting wide receiver Jalen McMillan.

Irving Could Be One of NFL’s Best RBs in 2025

While Barton and McMillan both made huge impacts in 2024, it was Irving who ultimately stole the show.

The fourth round pick (No. 125 overall) out of Oregon exceeded even the wildest of expectations as a rookie with 1,122 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry — and splitting carries with veteran Rachaad White for most of the season — to go with 47 receptions for 392 receiving yards.

In the Buccaneers’ playoff loss to the Commanders, Irving had 17 carries for 77 yards and 1 receiving touchdown.

The 33rd Team’s Jeff Diamond called Irving one of the “Biggest Steals” in the 2024 NFL draft.

“Irving is a definite steal as a fourth-round pick and as the sixth running back taken,” Diamond wrote on November 27. “He quickly moved into a role of splitting time and carries with Rachaad White in the Bucs’ backfield. Irving leads all rookie backs with 831 combined yards (579 rushing yards to rank second among rookies and 252 yards on 32 catches). He has scored five touchdowns to help the Bucs remain in contention for the NFC South title or a wild card spot.”

Buccaneers Don’t Have Much Salary Cap Space

The draft will take on even more importance for the Buccaneers in 2025 because they have an estimated $11.7 million in salary cap space, according to Over the Cap. That’s not the type of money that’s going to attract many high-profile free agents, even if there are probably deals to be had — remember the Philadelphia Eagles signed NFL All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun to a 1-year, $1.6 million contract in March 2024.

The latest CBS Sports mock draft has the Buccaneers predicted to take Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III at No. 20 overall — a pick that doesn’t make much sense with the emergence of McMillan late in the season.