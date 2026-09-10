Bucs Get Good Injury News on High-Performing RB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kept running back Sean Tucker on the roster for 4 years as perhaps the NFL’s elite “break glass in case of emergency” player at his position.

That’s why getting Tucker back for the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals — on the road, at that — is so important after dealing with a hamstring injury recently.

“Bucs RB Sean Tucker has returned to practice,” Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud wrote on his official X account on Thursday.

“Bucs RB Sean Tucker returned to practice today as the team was inside,” Pewter Report wrote on its official X account. “A good sign for Tampa Bay.”

“Bucs inside for today’s practice,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Sean Tucker (hamstring) is going today after being held out Wednesday, so looks like everyone on the 53 is at least a limited participant.”

Bucs Made Big Move to Bring Back Sean Tucker

The Buccaneers showed they were invested in Tucker — and his future — by signing him to a 1-year, $2.5 million contract this offseason.

“The contract comes fully guaranteed as Tucker gets the stability he was looking for this offseason,” Pro Football Talk’s Mark Garcia wrote on August 30 .”Tucker presumably sits third on the depth chart at running back for the Buccaneers after the addition of Kenny Gainwell, a situation he has grown accustomed to during his time in Tampa. The pay cut likely stands as a boost to starter Bucky Irving after numerous reports this offseason called for a potential three-way timeshare in the backfield, something that now appears less likely given current circumstances.”

Sean Tucker Makes Most of Opportunities

Tucker scored 9 touchdowns over the last 2 seasons for the Buccaneers, including a 100-yard rushing game in each of the last 2 seasons and 7 touchdowns in 2025.

The Buccaneers wasted a monster game from Tucker in a 44-32 loss at the Buffalo Bills in Week 11, where he went off for 163 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns, which included 136 rushing yards on 14 carries.

In 2024, Tucker turned in a virtuoso performance in a 51-27 win over the New Orleans Saints on October 13 with 192 yards of total offense and 2 touchdowns — 136 rushing yards and 56 receiving yards.