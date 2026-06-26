Insider Issues Worrying Update on Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield Contract Talks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering the 2026 campaign with something to prove. After collapsing in the second half last season, several key members of the Bucs are going to have a lot of attention on them this upcoming year. Head coach Todd Bowles is probably the guy with the most eyes on him right now, but star quarterback Baker Mayfield also falls in the same category.

Mayfield has established himself as a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback, but it remains to be seen if he can lead the Buccaneers to a championship. Despite that, he wants to get paid like one of the best players at his position, which has led to some tension-filled contract negotiations with Tampa Bay. And as training camp has drawn near, a worrying update on Mayfield’s status has emerged.

Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield Still Far Apart in Contract Negotiations

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After a rocky start to his career, Mayfield has found his way with the Buccaneers over the past three seasons. Mayfield has started all 51 games for Tampa Bay during his time in town, earning a pair of Pro Bowl selections, while also leading the team to the playoffs twice. Last year, though, some serious concerns emerged regarding Mayfield and the Bucs.

While his numbers were still solid, especially when considering how many injuries this team dealt with, Mayfield couldn’t consistently move the ball up and down the field for the Buccaneers. Making matters worse, his contract is set to be up after the upcoming 2026 campaign, and Mayfield is looking for a massive raise that Tampa Bay’s front office has been reluctant to give him.

Mayfield is aiming to be paid somewhere in the range of $55-$60 million per year, which would make him one of the most expensive players in NFL history. The Bucs have shown no willingness to go that high, and it’s led to a public stalemate between the two sides. With training camp right around the corner, NFL insider Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom reported that there has been no progress made towards a new deal over the past couple of weeks.

“Mayfield has gone public with his frustration about the slow pace of initial talks, and, as SportsBoom hear it, no real progress has been made,” La Canfora reported. “Mayfield joining the upper echelon of quarterbacks could prove to be a stretch, with him currently right in the middle of starting quarterback compensation at a little over $30M per year … ‘He doesn’t have as much leverage as he probably thinks he does,’ one NFL contract negotiator said.”

What Should the Buccaneers Do with Baker Mayfield?

The Bucs are in a sticky spot with Mayfield right now. On one hand, you don’t want to have any distractions lingering over the team, and Mayfield has proven he can lead Tampa Bay to wins. The problem, though, is that his contract demands are unreasonable, and it’s gotten to the point where it’s fair to wonder if the Buccaneers would be better off without paying Mayfield a massive sum of money at this stage of his career.

Tampa Bay could let Mayfield play out the final year of his contract before figuring out what the future holds, but that is always a risky proposition, especially in the modern NFL, when quarterbacks have become the most valuable commodity in all of professional sports. Mayfield’s status will be worth keeping tabs on, but right now, this stalemate is showing no signs of ending anytime soon.