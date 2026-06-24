The Real Reason Why Wyndham Clark “Hates” Baker Mayfield

Wyndham Clark has had quite a week, the 32-year old golfer won his second U.S.Open title on Sunday at Shinnecock Hills in Southampton, New York despite merciless jeers and boos from the crowd. In post-tournament press, Clark went on Barstool Sports “Pardon My Take” where he was asked about this tweet,

“I Hate Baker Mayfield”

When asked why Clark tweeted this in 2016 he answered,

“I’m trying to decide if I should tell the story — screw it, I don’t care, people already hate me … My girlfriend at the time cheated on me with Baker Mayfield,”

Seems like a reasonable reason to not like somebody, Clark continued,

“Here’s what I’ll say: As I have come to — I’m actually a Baker fan now, I think he’s a homie,” Clark said. “That’s your initial response, screw that guy, but it’s really it’s, you know, screw your girlfriend. I’m a Baker fan now, but that’s where it came from.

Clark even hopes to get on the course with the Buccaneers QB1,

“I hope this is a bro moment for us to be like ‘Oh, bro, I didn’t know. My bad. She never told me,’ and I’ll tell him, ‘It’s all good, we’re homies, let’s play golf.’ That’s where I hope it comes from.”

Mayfield To Be Featured On Netflix’s “Quarterback”

Baker Mayfield is set to feature in Netflix’s “Quarterback” which releases on July 14th and according to Sport’s Illustrated’s River Wells Bucs fans will be able to get their football fix before the season starts,

“Bucs fans will get one more chance to relive the good and the bad from last season on July 14, when the newest season of Netflix’s Quarterback TV show drops — and Tampa Bay signal caller Baker Mayfield is set to be one of the stars this season,” Wells wrote.

“The show will chronicle Mayfield’s 2025 season, from his rise to an MVP-level player during the first half of the season to one of the NFL’s struggling quarterbacks during the back half. The new trailer for Quarterback dropped on Wednesday, and there are some early hints at what may have caused Mayfield’s slide last year.”

The trailer shows a sneak peak that injuries could have been the reason that Mayfield and the Buc’s season took a turn for the worse late last season.

“I’m always worried that he’s gonna get hurt,” Mayfield’s wife, Emily, says in the trailer. “Then you have to let Baker be Baker.”

“It doesn’t matter if I’m 100% or 50%,” Mayfleld says in the trailer. “You can still get it anyway.”