Buccaneers Won’t Face 1st-Rounder They Passed on for Bain

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on the clock with the 15th pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the debate was typically between Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain and Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. The fan base appeared to be torn between the two, and when the Bucs went with Bain, Sadiq went to the New York Jets with the very next pick.

However, one interesting note as the Buccaneers get ready to face the Jets is that we might not see Bain or Sadiq in the preseason, but for entirely different reasons. For Bain, the Bucs appear comfortable letting him sit this week because of how far ahead of schedule the rookie is.

For Sadiq, he is not going to play in the game because of core muscle surgery that he underwent in the offseason. Sadiq has yet to practice with the team.

It is not a long-term injury, but right now Buccaneers fans are feeling good about taking Bain.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Might Not See Rueben Bain or Kenyon Sadiq in Preseason Opener

It would have been hard to predict the injury to Sadiq, but the ascension of Bain was easier to see. Bain fell in the draft due to his arm length. That might limit his overall ceiling and whether he becomes a multiple-time All-Pro.

However, there is no doubt that Bain can play. The Buccaneers listed him as a starter and are treating him like a veteran during the preseason. Beyond that, the edge rusher is a premium position. It is more important than ever to get after the passer, and you can never have too many pass rushers.

Tight end was a need, but they can take time to develop, and the Bucs did not have that. Even if Sadiq was healthy, his rookie season contributions would have been tempered. Tight ends that get taken in the first round are also much more of a hit-or-miss proposition. So, the Bucs went with the safer choice, and right now they are feeling good about it.

Buccaneers Should See Rookie Class in Preseason Opener

While Bain will not play, all eyes will remain on the Bucs rookies in the preseason opener. Josiah Trotter should get plenty of work at linebacker and could increase his chances of starting.

Ted Hurst is expected to be a depth receiver right now. However, that should give him a strong opportunity in the preseason to make noise.

Keionte Scott has played nickel, outside cornerback, and safety in training camp. All eyes will be on where the fourth-round rookie aligns.

DeMonte Capehart is in a crowded defensive tackle room, but the preseason should give him a chance to develop and define a role for himself. Billy Schrauth should get a big chance to step in at guard. The team should overload him with snaps on the left and right sides.

Lastly, tight end Bauer Sharp has a great chance to prove what he can do as a blocker as a rookie. He might not have a Sadiq-like impact, but there is a rookie tight end who is worth watching.