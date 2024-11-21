Buccaneers Predicted to Boost Secondary With Coveted AFC West Standout

The easy place to place the blame for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ struggles in 2024 would be injuries to star players. Dig a little deeper and there’s plenty of other places to point the finger.

Even more than injuries, the problem for the Buccaneers has been a terrible defense and, more specifically, a porous secondary that can make even the most average quarterback come away feeling like an NFL All-Pro.

That’s why it’s a solid bet the Buccaneers will try to make improvements in their defensive backfield in the offseason, and Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder predicts Tampa Bay will make a run at signing Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton in free agency.