Lavonte David Praises Bucs Star for Disproving ‘Prima Donna’ Label

False narratives about your reputation in the NFL can be formed very quickly based on how the media covers a player during his time with the team and the noise surrounding their departure from that organization.

Well, long-time Tampa Bay LB Lavonte David heaped praise on one Bucs star who has done nothing but prove those wrong who labeled him a ‘prima donna’ earlier in his NFL career.

Lavonte David Praises Bucs QB Baker Mayfield on Recent Podcast Appearance

For those football fans who are unfamiliar with Kay Adams’ work during her time at NFL Network, she has done some fantastic work when interviewing players across the league.

Well, Lavonte David recently appeared on an episode of the Up and Adams Podcast with Kay Adams where he discussed how Baker Mayfield quickly disproved any narratives of him being a primadonna the day he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

David said, “I always thought, outside looking in before I knew him, I thought he was one of those prima donna guys who loves the media and stuff like that. But, you know, he’s the complete opposite man. We got a great relationship. He’s definitely a humble guy, hardworking guy… He wants to be the greatest.”

David didn’t just boast about his quarterback to Kay Adams. In another recent media appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, the veteran linebacker used this platform to continue to shower the veteran quarterback with more praise.

David said, “Baker as a guy, is a true leader, man… Just the way he plays the game, the way he carries himself off the field. Everybody in the locker room loves him.”

David continued, “We wanted him to be a part of our team and he’s taken over. He’s doing great, made the Pro-Bowl two years in a row and he’s going to keep doing it. Keep on excelling.”

David has seen what great leadership looks like at the QB position considering he won a Super Bowl with Tom Brady under back in 2020, which makes these compliments feel that much more meaningful for Mayfield following directly in Brady’s footsteps in Tampa Bay.

Baker Mayfield’s Outlook Entering 2025 NFL Season

Baker Mayfield entered the NFL with sky-high expectations after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. For some context, that same draft class included players like Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Sam Darnold.

Mayfield hasn’t quite reached the MVP heights of Jackson or Allen, but he did produce a career year in 2024 with 4,500 yards and 41 touchdown passes playing with his seventh different offensive coordinator in his first seven years in the NFL.

Well, you can go ahead and make it eight-for-eight with Josh Grizzard taking over for Liam Coen after his departure this offseason to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Bucs’ retained all 11 starters on the offensive side of the ball and added Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka in round one of the 2025 NFL Draft.

If Baker can build off of his career year in 2024, then the Bucs have a real shot at making some noise this postseason in the NFC.