Bucs’ Former Fifth-Round Pick ‘Primed for a Breakout Year’ in 2025

When the Buccaneers lost SirVocea Dennis early in their Week 4 win against the Eagles last season, he left a hole in their pass defense that remained open the rest of the year. Following the departure of K.J. Britt, who served as his replacement last year, the Buccaneers chose not to add more depth through the draft or free agency. For a team that is looking to win its fifth consecutive division title, that could be a risky move, considering how much their pass defense struggled during Dennis’ absence. But, according to Brianna Dix of Buccaneers.com, the second-year linebacker impressed during his defensive snaps and is ready for a “breakout year in 2025.”

Buccaneers ‘Have Clearly Placed Their Faith’ in Dennis to Play Alongside Lavonte David

The Buccaneers finished right in the middle of the pack in terms of yardage allowed (15th) and scoring defense (16th) last season. They excelled against the run (4th fewest rushing yards allowed), but ranked 29th in passing defense. While three-time All-Pro Lavonte David continues to thrive as “one of the most consistent run stoppers at the position,” according to PFF‘s Mason Cameron, the 35-year-old linebacker will need a strong partner at the linebacker position to maintain his solid play. This is especially true when it comes to preventing offenses from exploiting the middle of the field, as ESPN‘s Ben Solak points out.

Solak wrote about Dennis being ready for a breakout year in his piece titled “100 days to the 2025 NFL season: Things to know, predictions.” He listed Dennis in his section highlighting 16 players returning from injured reserve “expected to play big roles in 2025.”

“When Dennis was healthy last season, he was fighting K.J. Britt for the starting linebacker spot opposite Lavonte David — and he was winning that competition,” writes Solak. “Dennis particularly impressed in coverage over the middle of the field, and after his Week 4 shoulder injury, the Buccaneers started getting hammered in the intermediate middle by opposing quarterbacks.”

Solak points out that the Buccaneers “have clearly placed their faith in Dennis to play the majority of the snaps opposite David,” as they opted not to draft a linebacker in April and allowed K.J. Britt to walk during free agency.

“Tampa Bay’s pass defense was the limiting factor in its postseason push last season, and Dennis should provide a boost there,” Solak writes.

Dennis ‘Was Making Big Strides’ in 2024, According to Head Coach Todd Bowles

Despite playing only the first 4 games of last season, SirVocea Dennis earned a coverage grade of 74.3 from PFF, good for 16th out of 189 linebackers. If the Buccaneers are able to effectively utilize Dennis’ coverage skills and Lavonte David’s run-stopping skills, they could develop into a formidable duo.

At the beginning of April, a reporter asked Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles about Dennis and what he was able to show when he was on the field in 2024. Bowles responded positively, calling Dennis “a heck of a football player” who was “making big strides” prior to his injury.

“We really thought he was making big strides – first, second and third down,” said Bowles. “He’s not just a third-down player. He had the shoulder, the shoulder’s been hurt since he came out of college. He got it taken care of. We’d like to see him healthy [but] you can’t go by that. We’ve got to keep adding pieces. We think he’s a heck of a football player…” (8:18-8:50)

2025 Could Be ‘Breakout Year’ for ‘Under-the-Radar Stud’

Even though an injury cut Dennis’ campaign short, he could be ready for a big leap in 2025. Buccaneers.com Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix listed him as a player who didn’t get much attention in 2024, but could earn more this year. Dix writes that the second-year linebacker is ready for “a breakout year in 2025” and could be “an under-the-radar stud this season.”

“The former fifth round draft pick has superb range and is effective dropping in coverage,” writes Dix. “Dennis pairs outstanding instincts and play recognition with blitz prowess and wrap-up skills as a tackler. He can make plays up-and-down the line of scrimmage and he made his presence felt on sub-packages, earning increased playing time prior to the injury. Dennis helped to mitigate pass plays over the middle of the field and showcased a flash of his potential.”