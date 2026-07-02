Bucs’ Former No. 5 Overall Pick Called NFL’s Best ‘Bargain Free Agent’

There was a time in the not-so-distant past when inside linebacker Devin White seemed like the future of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ defense — not just the heir apparent to Lavonte David but the next in line behind stars like Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, and Ronde Barber.

It turned out, White’s success with the Buccaneers ended up being more of a flash in the pan than anything else — an incredible run over his 1st 3 seasons that saw White named to the NFL All-Rookie Team in 2019, NFL All-Pro along with a Super Bowl champion in 2020, then a Pro Bowler in 2021.

Now, White is looking for his 5th team in 4 seasons headed into 2026, and Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put him at the top of his list of the NFL’s best “Bargain Bin” free agents just 1 month from the start of training camp.

White, the No. 5 overall pick by the Buccaneers in the 2019 NFL draft, last played for the Buccaneers in 2023, split 2024 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, then started all 17 games and had 174 tackles for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

White Called Best Fit for Pair of Playoff Teams

Moton singled out White’s best fits in free agency as a pair of playoff teams from last season — the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.