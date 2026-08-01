Former Bucs All-Pro Devin White Signs With NFC Contender

One former Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar is getting another chance to continue his NFL career — the latest stop in many stops over the last several years.

“Breaking: The Lions are signing former All-Pro LB Devin White to a 1-year deal, per sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote on his official X account on Saturday. “The Super Bowl champion made 17 starts last season for the Raiders, while recording 174 tackles (3rd-most in the NFL), 11 TFLs and 1 INT.”

There was a time in the not-so-distant past when White seemed like the future of the Buccaneers’ defense— not just the heir apparent to Lavonte David but the next in line behind stars like Warren Sapp, Derrick Brooks, and Ronde Barber.

It turned out, White’s success with the Buccaneers ended up being more of a flash in the pan than anything else — an incredible run over his 1st 3 seasons that saw White named to the NFL All-Rookie Team in 2019, NFL All-Pro along with a Super Bowl champion in 2020, then a Pro Bowler in 2021.

Now, White is on his 5th team in 4 seasons.

Devin White Named Best ‘Bargain Bin’ Free Agent

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton put him at the top of his list of the NFL’s best “Bargain Bin” free agents in June.

White, the No. 5 overall pick by the Buccaneers in the 2019 NFL draft, last played for the Buccaneers in 2023, split 2024 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans, then started all 17 games and had 174 tackles for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025.

Moton singled out White’s best fits in free agency as a pair of playoff teams from last season — the Carolina Panthers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.