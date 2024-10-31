Handing Out Midseason Awards for the Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the midway point of the 2024 regular season in a state of flux. The defense is terrible. Two of their best players are hurt. All the momentum from the 2-0 start to the season has dissipated.

Sitting at 4-4 and facing back-to-back games against the defending champions from both the AFC and NFC with the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers and clinging to a 4-4 record, you might make an argument things are even dire.

But that’s the glass half empty approach. There’s been good that’s come out of the Buccaneers’ season as well. Here’s a look at the midseason awards for the Buccaneers.

Offensive MVP, Defensive MVP, Special Teams MVP

Buccaneers Offensive MVP, Tristan Wirfs, Offensive Tackle: Keep in mind that when you’re watching Wirfs play, you’re probably watching one of the best to ever do what he does. Wirfs is steamrolling toward his third NFL All-Pro selection and was named to PFF’s Midseason NFL All-Pro Team.

Wirfs’ previous 2 All-Pro selections were at right offensive tackle but none yet at his current position of left offensive tackle. Through 8 games, he’s showing why the Buccaneers signed him to a 5-year, $146 million contract extension in the preseason.

“Wirfs’ incredible pass-blocking chops are evident in his 91.1 PFF pass-blocking through eight weeks,” wrote PFF’s Gordon McGuinness. “He has allowed just six pressures from 344 pass-blocking snaps, none of which were sacks or quarterback hits.”

While this could have also been injured wide receiver Chris Godwin in this spot, it’s important to remember that Wirfs is the catalyst for a lot of what happens on the offensive side of the ball. Quarterback Baker Mayfield can’t throw the ball down the field if he’s on his back.

Wirfs makes sure that doesn’t happen.

Buccaneers Defensive MVP, Zyon McCollum, Cornerback: McCollum is a full-time starter for the first time in 2024 and showing why he belongs among the NFL’s elite cornerbacks. Leads the team with 2 interceptions and is in line for a huge payday.

McCollum also earned a spot on PFF’s Midseason NFL All-Pro Team.

“Across 329 coverage snaps, McCollum has given up just 17 receptions for 286 yards,” McGuinness wrote. “While he has been beaten at times, he has also shown a knack for finding the football, recording six pass breakups and two interceptions.”

Buccaneers Special Teams MVP: Chase McLaughlin, Kicker: McLaughlin is 12-of-13 on field goals for the season with a long field goal of 56 yards along with being 24-of-25 on PATs. What more can you ask for out of your kicker?

Offensive Rookie MVP, Defensive Rookie MVP

Offensive Rookie MVP,Bucky Irving, Running Back: Irving has been the steady presence in the backfield the Bucs hoped he would be when they drafted him in the fourth round out of Oregon. Through 8 games, Irving has 559 yards of total offense and leads Tampa Bay with 395 rushing yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry.

Defensive Rookie MVP, Tykee Smith, Safety: There wasn’t much to choose from here, but Smith has been the only rookie on the defensive side of the ball to make an impact so far. Smith has played in 7 games with 3 starts and has 33 tackles, 1 interception, 2 tackles for loss, 4 pass deflections and 2 forced fumbles.