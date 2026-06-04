Buccaneers’ Godwin Thought Evans Exit Was “AI”

Mike Evans has spent all of his illustrious 12-year career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amassing 866 receptions, 13,052 yards and 108 touchdowns. However, this offseason he signed with the San Francisco 49ers, and his exit shocked teammates so much that some thought the news was AI.

Chris Godwin Thought The News Was AI

“Honestly, I didn’t believe it,” Godwin said in his first public comments since Evans departed in free agency. “I mean, there’s a bunch of stuff on the internet that you can’t really believe, a lot of AI stuff. So I didn’t really believe it. And then I texted Bake. I was like, ‘Yo, is this for real?’ And he was like, ‘Sad face [emoji].’

Godwin and Evans have been teammates for all of Godwin’s nine-year NFL career.

“I think it’s part of the game, unfortunately,” Godwin said of Evans leaving. “Mike is — I mean, we all know what Mike has been to this community and this organization. That’s my brother and I wish him the best and his time in San Fran. I’m sure that they know what kind of player that they’re getting. I mean, obviously it’s going to be difficult that he’s not here. And I think anytime you’re missing Mike, that’s a tough situation. But fortunately we have a room full of guys that are ready to go.”

Third-year receiver Jalen McMillan had high praise for Godwin,

“He’s been ready since Day 1,” McMillan said. “He’s been doing the same thing he’s been doing since I got here — JUGS routines, breathing techniques, he gets on me when I’m not doing the technique to a T and he holds everybody to that standard. I mean, that’s O.G., he’s old. … That’s Unc for sure.

Rookie Shining At OTAs

Bauer Sharp has been wowing coaches and fans at OTAs, Sports Illustrated’s River Wells believes that Sharp has been the offensive MVP of week two,

“The Buccaneers have been excited about tight end Bauer Sharp since drafting him, and for good reason — he’s extremely athletic and could develop into a strong move tight end with the right coaching,” Wells wrote. “He showed off some of that athleticism on Tuesday, making a leaping catch on the right sideline during 7v7 work that turned some heads.”

Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles is excited about his rookie tight end, “He’s a good athlete,” Bowles said. “We’re trying to see how he learns and what he picks up. Again, that’ll come in pads, all the blocking and all the route running and how much he takes in as the installs go in, but he’s a good athlete.”

Wells believes that Sharp has the upper hand over other tight ends in making the roster,

“Sharp will be competing with tight end Devin Culp for a spot on the roster. If Sharp keeps showing promise like this and develops in other aspects of the game during the offseason, he’ll likely win that competition and find a place for himself on Tampa Bay’s roster,” Wells wrote.

The Bucs wrap up week two of OTAs on Thursday.