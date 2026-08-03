Former Buccaneers Star Already Dealing With Injury Scare

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is currently missing practice at the San Francisco 49ers‘ training camp with a quad injury. While the Bucs legend’s status is no longer directly impacting the team, there is always going to be interest from fans, especially the season after he left Tampa Bay.

The Bucs tried to bring Evans back, but ultimately his combination of age and injury history forced them to go completely over the top to make it happen. So, while it is early in camp and he might return soon, the decision is at least looking sound and understandable from the Bucs’ perspective.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Mike Evans Misses Practice With Quad Injury

One of the best traits about Evans during his 12-year career in Tampa Bay was his durability and availability. Evans missed 16 games over his first ten years with the team. However, he missed 12 games over the final two years with the team. He had hamstring injuries in 2024 that bled into 2025. However, he also had a collarbone injury in 2025 that sidelined him for most of the year.

Evans had 1,000 yards in 11 straight seasons, but was unable to make it 12 due to the injury.

So, the Bucs had a tough decision to make. The team could have tried to keep him. They reportedly offered him a very fair contract, and they planned on keeping him as a Buc for life. However, the 49ers offered good money as well. The 49ers are also in contention for a Super Bowl, so Evans chose to leave.

The Bucs are going to lean on their younger wide receiver room, but it might end up being for the best.

The Bucs Will Lean on Their Young Wide Receiver Corps

One of the big reasons things were not a good fit in Tampa Bay is that the wide receiver room is about to flip over. They are getting a lot younger, and while Evans’ leadership was valuable, he is expected to bring more than just that to the 49ers.

Emeka Egbuka and Chris Godwin will now lead the Tampa Bay wide receiver room. Egbuka is only in his second NFL season, but all indications are that he is going to be the leader in targets and all receiving categories.

Godwin will be the elder statesman of the room. He will take on the leadership role from Evans. So, they have a top target earner and a veteran leader. The need for Evans was not there. They also are going to get their other young names involved.

Jalen McMillan is entering his third NFL season. He had a strong rookie season but brought injury questions out of year two. Tez Johnson flashed as a rookie, but was a late-round pick and is a bit undersized. They will want to see if he can handle any more work. Plus, they drafted Ted Hurst in the third round.

That gives them four legitimate options all on their rookie contracts. The youth has taken over the room.