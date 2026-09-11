Ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Mike Evans Wows in 49ers Debut

Nobody wants to see their ex with someone else. Especially not on national television. Especially not when they seem like they’re doing really, really well.

That was the reality for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their fans on Thursday night as the greatest wide receiver in franchise history, Mike Evans, made his debut with the San Francisco 49ers in a 27-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams in front of an estimated crowd of 100,000 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia.

Evans, who struggled with injuries his last 2 seasons in Tampa Bay, looked way more like the player who tied Jerry Rice’s record of 11 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons than the guy who limped his way through 2025 with career lows of 30 receptions for 368 yards and 3 touchdowns while missing a career-high 9 games due to injuries.

In his 49ers debut, Evans had 6 receptions for 49 yards and 1 touchdown on 7 targets. His touchdown came on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Brock Purdy with 11:03 left in the 3rd quarter to give the 49ers a 17-7 lead.

“Mike Evans has a TD catch for the 13th straight season, tying Zach Ertz for the longest active streak in the NFL,” ESPN Insights wrote on its official X account on Thursday night. “It was his 10th tight-window TD catch since 2022, tied for most in the NFL in that span.”

Evans Tabbed for NFL’s ‘Biggest Comeback’ in 2026

Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport singled Evans out as being primed for the “NFL’s Biggest Comeback” in 2026 after signing a 3-year, $42.4 million free-agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers in March.