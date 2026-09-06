NFL Punishes Young Bucs Duo Before Regular Season

While Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurts is actually a rookie, and edge rusher David Walker is a rookie everywhere but on paper after missing all of 2025, they both just learned the hard way that the NFL’s Eye in the Sky sees everything.

The NFL’s Gameday Accountability Committee fined both Hurst and Walker for actions during preseason games — the 1st NFL punishments for both.

Hurst was slapped with a $6,985 fine for unnecessary roughness (Striking/kicking/tripping/kneeing) in a 16-15 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2nd preseason game on August 22.

Walker received a $6,254 fine for a blindside block against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the preseason finale on August 28.

The Buccaneers open the regular season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 13.

Ted Hurst Could Become Weapon for Bucs as Rookie

Hurst, 6-foot-4 and 206 pounds, was a 3rd-round pick (No. 84 overall) in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Georgia State.

“The Bucs know how to develop receivers,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on August 4. “That’s the case with third-round rookie Ted Hurst III, who has natural speed to blow by corners. With experience and refined route running, he’ll be dangerous. And Tampa is expecting big things from Jalen McMillan, who could cut into the statistical bottom lines of Egbuka and Godwin, at least slightly. Tez Johnson can really play, but he’s at best the WR4/WR5 right now.”

ESPN Predicts Big Things for David Walker

Walker seemed destined for playing time in 2025 before tearing his ACL during training camp.

Headed into 2026, Walker is healed and at the heart of 1 of ESPN’s Dan Graziano’s top “Bold Predictions” for the upcoming season.

“Up front, they’re incredibly excited about 2026 first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr. and 2025 fourth-round pick David Walker, who was impressing everyone in the building last summer before suffering a season-ending injury early in camp,” Graziano wrote on September 3. “The Bucs look kind of loaded all across the roster, and assuming better injury luck this year (which almost has to happen), they should be back among the NFC contenders.”