Buccaneers Predicted to Add Edge Rusher Compared to NFL Sacks Leader

Considering what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went through in 2024, it might be considered franchise malpractice if we don’t hear an edge rusher’s name called with their first round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

That’s because the Buccaneers somehow managed to finish seventh in the NFL with 46.0 sacks in 2024 without an elite or even semi-competent edge rusher on the roster. Tampa Bay was simply buoyed by the outstanding play of interior defensive linemen Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey, who combined for 14.5 sacks.

While Vea and Kancey’s efforts weren’t just outstanding — they were elite — they need some help.

That’s why Pro Football Network has the Buccaneers predicted to draft Texas A&M edge rusher in the first round (No. 19 overall) in PFN’s latest mock draft on February 22.

From PFN: “Tampa Bay registered the sixth most sacks with 46 last season but did it without a premiere pass rusher. Nic Scourton’s power and explosiveness would play off of Calijah Kancey’s shiftiness and speed in the interior extremely well. Scourton looks to be the next highly productive rusher since Shaq Barrett.”

If the Buccaneers are going to make a play for an elite edge rusher in 2025, it’s likely going to have to be through the draft. According to Over the Cap, Tampa Bay has just $8.3 million in salary cap space available headed into the beginning of free agent negotiations on March 10.

Comparing Scourton to Barrett is quite a compliment. Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 sacks and earned NFL All-Pro honors with the Buccaneers in 2019. He’s also not the only elite NFL edge rusher Scourton has drawn comparisons to.

Dominant Player in Both Big Ten and SEC

Scourton, 6-foot-4 and 280 pounds, has dominated at both of his college stops.

The Bryan, Texas, native played his first 2 college seasons in the Big Ten Conference with Purdue, where he was All-Big Ten selection in 2023 after he led the conference with 10.0 sacks.

Scourton transferred to Texas A&M for what would prove to be his final college season in 2024, where he was an All-SEC selection with 37 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 2 pass deflections in 10 games.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Scourton to Cincinnati Bengals edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024.

“Physical edge presence with the potential for creating havoc on all three downs,” Zierlein wrote. ” … Scourton’s size, demeanor and rush talent give him a chance to become a productive three-down starter off the edge.”

Buccaneers Have Struck Out Recently in NFL Draft

The Buccaneers spent their first pick in the NFL draft on defensive linemen for 3 consecutive seasons from 2021 to 2023, including a pair of edge rushers in Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in 2021 and Logan Hall in 2022 that never panned out.

The Buccaneers got a surprise lift from 2023 third round pick and edge rusher YaYa Diaby in 2023 when he led the team with 7.5 sacks in just 7 starts. Diaby was promoted to full time starter in 2024 and started all 17 games but saw himself mired in a sophomore slump after struggling with preseason injury issues and finished with just 5.0 sacks.