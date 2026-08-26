Bucs Predicted to Part Ways With ‘Unspectacular’ Draft Pick

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers do indeed part ways with edge rusher and former 2nd-round pick Chris Braswell in the near future, it will represent another big miss by the braintrust that selects picks for the franchise.

It will also represent a blown opportunity to get any return on the investment in Braswell, who likely could have gotten a Day 3 pick — nothing more than a 6th- or 7th-round pick — back for him at any time in the last year.

Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, Braswell’s value has become less than a Happy Meal after a miserable training camp and, according to Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker, he’s 1 of the NFL’s top “Roster Bubble” players with final 53-man roster cuts from teams due by August 30.

“Braswell has been largely unspectacular over two years with the Buccaneers,” Locker wrote on August 26. “Limited to just 618 snaps, the former Alabama standout has accrued 35 pressures on 322 pass-rushing snaps but has garnered just a 61.0 overall PFF grade. Although the former 57th overall pick enters only his third pro campaign, he was put on notice this offseason when Tampa Bay drafted Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round and signed Al-Quadin Muhammad. Also complicating the situation is the performance of other edge defenders in the preseason, such as Anthony Nelson (92.6 overall PFF grade) and David Walker (80.5 PFF pass-rush grade). Coming off a 34.4 overall grade in Week 1 of the preseason, Braswell missed the Buccaneers’ second contest and may need a good outing against the Jaguars to firmly make the roster.”

Braswell Not Mentioned in ESPN Roster Prediction

ESPN’s Jenna Laine put out her final 53-man roster prediction for the Buccaneers on August 24, and Braswell’s name was nowhere to be found.

Laine’s final prediction saw Tampa Bay keep 5 edge rushers — Yaya Diaby, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Rueben Bain Jr., Anthony Nelson, and David Walker.

“Diaby and Bain will start, with Muhammad moving all across the line and Walker and Nelson serving in rotational capacities,” Laine wrote. “Mohamed Kamara makes the practice squad.”

Braswell Previously Called ‘Miss’ by NFL Insider

The Buccaneers have been desperate for an edge rusher to step up over the last 2 seasons since taking Braswell in the 2nd round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Braswell has had every opportunity to earn a spot — he’s played in all 34 regular-season game since joining the Buccaneers with just 2.5 sacks.

“The (Tampa Bay) roster is full of homegrown players, but with far less success,” ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote. “Chris Braswell was a miss at pass rusher and Yaya Diaby is only a strong rotational player, leaving the Bucs without a ringer of a pass rusher. They didn’t get involved on Maxx Crosby or Trey Hendrickson but now suddenly need a splashy sack artist at No. 15.”

The Buccaneers went out and drafted the future at edge rusher in 2026 by some stroke of luck, with Miami All-American Rueben Bain Jr. falling to them at No. 15 overall due to off-field concerns and, incredibly, having short arms.

Braswell didn’t even make the trip to Jacksonville for joint practices with the Jaguars ahead of Tampa Bay’s final preseason game on Friday.

“As much as the Bucs take pride in keeping so many of their draft picks, there are a few with jobs on the line this week — Devin Culp, Chris Braswell, Elijah Klein, Josh Hayes,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on August 24. “On the bubble with final cuts in six days.”