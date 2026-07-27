Bucs Get Positive Injury Update on ‘Highlight Reel’ Tight End

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have a really good tight end in Devin Culp — the only way to find out is if he shows out in training camp.

Culp, a 2024 7th-round draft pick, hasn’t really gotten a chance to get on the field for a variety of issues over his 1st 2 seasons and missed mandatory minicamp due to an injury.

Now, headed into his 3rd season, the next month of football could very well determine Culp’s NFL future.

“Bucs tight end Devin Culp, held out of minicamp with an undisclosed injury, is expected to be full go for the start of training camp,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Monday. “Good battle for TE depth ahead between Culp, Ko Kieft and rookie Bauer Sharp behind Cade Otton and Payne Durham. Likely only 3 or 4 on the 53.”

ESPN’s Jenna Laine predicts Culp would be the odd man out in her 53-man roster predictions with the Bucs keeping Otton, Durham, Kieft, and Sharp.

Culp has 6 receptions for 94 yards through his 1st 2 seasons, and his lone catch in 2025 was for a touchdown — giving him the same amount of touchdown receptions in 2025 as starter Cade Otton.

Playing Time Hard to Find for Devin Culp

Culp is a freakishly athletic, 6-foot-4, 237-pound tight end who hasn’t really gotten a chance to play. With Otton eating up most of the minutes, Culp has been buried on the depth chart behind Durham and Kieft.

If Culp is healthy, and with a new offensive coordinator in Zac Robinson, he might finally get a chance to use his impressive skill set — he ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

It was the 4th fastest 40-yard dash time for a tight end at the combine since 2003. Culp is now headed into the 3rd season of a 4-year, $4.1 million contract.

“A DAMN shame Devin Culp can’t see the field,” Bucs Wire’s EMT Ashlie wrote on her official X account.

Devin Culp Hasn’t Shown Big Stats Potential on Any Level

Culp didn’t put up big numbers in 4 seasons at the University of Washington with just 66 receptions for 711 yards and 4 touchdowns. What he did earn a reputation for was making highlight-reel catches when the ball did come his way.

“(I was) forced to run back the tape to gawk at a few highlight-reel grabs,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his pre-draft evaluation.

Zierlein had Culp projected as a priority free agent.

“Culp’s tape features below-average blocking combined with bad drops and unbelievably acrobatic grabs,” Zierlein wrote. ” … He has decent vertical speed but spent much of his time running routes underneath due to the receiving talent around him. Fastballs get on top of his hands and turn into drops, but he’s able to flash with circus grabs and contested catches downfield. Culp has played a decent amount of football, so teams will need to determine whether they can project enough improvement to make him a pro.”

The Buccaneers invested heavily at tight end this offseason, signing Otton to a 3-year, $30 million contract instead of letting him hit the free-agent market and adding Sharp with a 7th-round pick in the 7th round of the 2026 NFL Draft.