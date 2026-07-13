Bucs QB Baker Mayfield Loses Spot Among NFL Elite

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers looked like 1 of the NFL’s best teams, and Baker Mayfield looked like 1 of the NFL’s best quarterbacks through the 1st 6 weeks of the 2025 regular season.

The reality of the rest of the season did some damage to Mayfield’s reputation in the eyes of NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, who bumped him out of the Top 10 in ESPN’s annual position rankings.

Mayfield landed among the honorable mention picks in this year’s rankings after the Buccaneers went 8-9 and missed the postseason for the 1st time since 2019. He also didn’t make the Pro Bowl after earning a spot in each of his 1st 2 seasons in Tampa Bay in 2023 and 2024.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took the No. 1 spot for the 1st time in his career, unseating Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and 3-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

Mayfield was the only quarterback from the NFC South Division to receive votes.

“Mayfield is a winner,” one anonymous NFL coordinator told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “He can make every throw. Fearless. Teammates seem to love to play for him.”

Biggest Story for Bucs: Will Baker Mayfield Get Paid?

When it comes to his next contract with the Buccaneers — or any other team — Mayfield is taking a hard stance and relayed as much at his annual football camp in June.

“(Contract extension talks) not anywhere close to what we were thinking,” Mayfield told Tampa Bay Times NFL reporter Rick Stroud. “Would love to be here long term, but as of right now that’s not exactly the case. But I’m under contract for 2026. The guys in that locker room, the staff know that I’m still gonna be me. I’m still going to do everything I can to help this team win a Super Bowl. To me, that’s the priority. Everything else will take care of itself.”

In Tampa Bay, Mayfield brought his career back to life after stints with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, and Los Angeles Rams, coming to the Buccaneers on a 1-year, $3 million contract after Tom Brady’s 2nd retirement following the 2022 season.

Mayfield signed a 3-year, $100 million contract before the 2024 season that’s been reworked to a 1-year, $27 million contract for 2026 that could be worth up to $32 million with incentives.

“Baker Mayfield says he wants to stay in Tampa, but they’re not close on a new contract and he’s set a deadline of the start of training camp, not wanting to negotiate after that during the season,” Fox Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman wrote on his official X account on Friday.

There is 1 option for the Buccaneers that hasn’t been widely discussed — a franchise tag for 2027.

“Baker Mayfield is currently on a 1-year, $27M contract, plus $5M of potential incentives,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote on his official X account. “The 2027 QB franchise tag currently projects near $50M.”

Teams Might Line Up to Sign Baker Mayfield

There’s a good chance Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, will have plenty of suitors if he becomes an unrestricted free agent following the 2026 season.

There’s also a good chance the Buccaneers get the best football Mayfield has ever played in 2026.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing chicken with Baker Mayfield,” Bucs fan Evan T. wrote on his official X account in June. “The ideal situation? Both sides lose. Baker doesn’t get the extension. He plays angry — the best ball of his career. Gets the $$$ Bucs don’t risk investment. Win with ‘better’ Baker. Pay the big $$ as result.”

“Baker Mayfield likely to play on expiring contract,” Underdog’s Hayden Winks wrote on his official X account. “Lot to prove after up-and-down 2025 with a new staff.”